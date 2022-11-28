Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Missoula, MontanaLuay RahilMissoula, MT
4 Great Seafood Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergMissoula, MT
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19Adrian HolmanMissoula, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this weekKristen WaltersMissoula, MT
Related
NBCMontana
More ski areas open soon in Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Snowbowl outside Missoula finally is giving us a hint of opening day. A new post says the ski hill is looking at Dec. 9 to start cranking up the lifts. Today is the deadline for getting your pass photo in, if you would like to...
NBCMontana
Montana airports pleased with start to holiday travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana airline agencies are grateful for a smooth start to the holiday travel season. We reached out to two Montana airline agencies to see the number of Thanksgiving travelers going in and out of the airports. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had 62,000 inbound and outbound travelers.
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Science of snow bands
Snow is nothing new in Montana, and recent weather events have reminded us that winter has arrived. Snowfall can occur in many ways, but one feature that is particularly interesting is snow bands. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains more in the video above. Snow bands are narrow weather features dictated by...
NBCMontana
Multiple rounds of snow ahead
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Lower Clark Fork Region through tomorrow morning at 5 AM. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts up to 5 inches for I-90 over Lookout Pass and Highway 93 over Evaro Hill. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys-Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains...
NBCMontana
Snow-covered roads this morning, next weather maker arrives Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys-Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains until 9 AM. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead/Mission Valleys until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations...
NBCMontana
Money Cents: Preparing for life events
MISSOULA, Mont. — Investing money is an important part of preparing for certain life events. Whether it's paying for college, having cash on hand for an emergency, or retirement, investing is important and also can be a little tricky. Our best advice in this area is to seek professional...
NBCMontana
Missoula adopts emergency ordinance for housing reviews
Missoula, MT — The Missoula City Council passed an emergency ordinance that will do away with the conditional use permits for new or un-controversial developments, as permit backlogs continue to pile up. The housing crunch continues to get tighter as city council has been working on a fix. The...
NBCMontana
Town Pump Foundation to match up to $25,000 of donations to Poverello Center
MISSOULA, Mont. — Today is Giving Tuesday, which is a day set aside for giving to nonprofit organizations. A new announcement says the Town Pump Foundation will match $25,000 of donations to the Poverello Center. To contribute, click here.
NBCMontana
Road hazards: Semi blocking both lanes of U.S. 191, chains required Lookout Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. — A number of hazards exist this morning for people traveling in Western Montana. A semi crash is blocking both lanes of U.S. 191, 13.25 miles north of Junction U.S. 287 North. Chains are required for towing units traveling over Lookout Pass. High profile vehicles are advised...
NBCMontana
Missoula Food Bank, Community Center raises funds for Holiday Drive
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is holding its 37th annual Holiday Drive to help combat growing food insecurity in Missoula County. The goal during the holiday season is to raise $325,000 to support direct nutrition programs. This year, one in four Missoula County residents...
NBCMontana
New subdivision proposal on Miller Creek Road stirs controversy
MISSOULA, Mont. — Plans for a new subdivision stirred up controversy at the Miller Creek Neighborhood meeting in Missoula. Developers are proposing a new Riverfront Trails Major Subdivision on Miller Creek Road that would include 176 lots. It would require annexation of the southern portion of the property into...
NBCMontana
Auditions open for Missoula New Year's Eve singing competition
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula on Main is a celebration of arts and culture focused on Main Street in downtown Missoula, and this Sunday is the first event spotlight. Formerly known as First Night, Missoula on Main will host 25 events on New Year's Eve featuring artists and collaborators. This...
NBCMontana
ZACC sets up for holiday open house
MISSOULA, Mont. — Businesses and organizations in downtown Missoula are getting into the holiday spirit by setting up for the annual holiday window decorating contest. The Zootown Arts Community Center is in the running this year, and their gingerbread house theme is based on repurposing materials. Organizers say the design reflects creativity and resourcefulness.
NBCMontana
Missoula standoff resolved, suspect transported for medical care
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says a standoff on the 2300 block of Johnson Street is resolved. The suspect was transported for medical care after reportedly having been shot. Police say they received a report of a person shot on the 2100 block of South 13th Street...
NBCMontana
Missoula YMCA announces $2 million gift for new child care center
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Family YMCA received a $2 million gift to build a new early child care center. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation donated the money to replace the current building that was given to the organization 55 years ago. The money benefits the Y’s Here...
NBCMontana
Inmate found deceased in Mineral Co. Jail ID'd
MISSOULA, Mont. — The individual found deceased in the Mineral County Jail on Nov. 26 has been identified as 34-year-old Shane T. Pelletier. The cause of death is pending investigation by the Montana Department of Justice. The following was sent out by Mineral County Sheriff's Office:. he Sheriff and...
NBCMontana
Miller Creek residents speak out over traffic concerns near proposed subdivision
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic concerns were among the objections neighbors raised over plans for a new subdivision in Missoula at a meeting Wednesday night. The subdivision would be called Riverfront Trails and would be located off Lower Miller Creek Road. Plans call for 176 lots on nearly 93 acres.
Comments / 0