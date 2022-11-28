One hundred thousand nursing staff are set to go on strike next month, the Royal College of Nursing has confirmed. The RCN has released the list of trusts impacted by the historic action, with 44 out of 219 NHS trusts in England voting in favour of walkouts. In Wales, staff in six out of seven health boards and all six trusts in Northern Ireland will also face strike action.The RCN would not confirm exactly how many staff in each trust had voted for strike action, however workers have until the day of the strike to decide whether they not...

1 DAY AGO