Nurses tell Health Secretary it’s ‘pay negotiations or nothing’ to avert strikes
The Royal College of Nursing has told the Health Secretary it is negotiations on pay “or nothing” after he urged the union to return for talks about working conditions to avert strikes.Steve Barclay on Saturday continued his refusal to discuss pay as nurses prepare to strike on December 15 and 20 unless they get a 19% rise.He wrote to the RCN urging its representatives to “come back to the table” for talks, with a Whitehall source suggesting these could include subjects such as pension arrangements, holidays, rosters and the availability of free coffee.You cannot shut them out and then repeat...
More than 1,000 rail cleaning staff to strike over pay
RMT boss, Mick Lynch, hails ‘historic result’ after cleaner members of the union vote in favour of action
Pay deals to match inflation are unaffordable, minister warns as strikes loom
Public sector pay rises in line with soaring inflation are “unaffordable”, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said, raising the chances of a winter of strikes going ahead.The Cabinet minister said on Sunday there “simply isn’t the money” to meet the demands of workers preparing to take industrial action, but hinted at progress in talks over rail strikes.Mr Harper indicated a change in the mandate for negotiations and said pay rises could come if rail workers accept reforms, after holding “positive” talks with Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch.Nurses are set to stage their first-ever UK-wide strike...
Nurses strikes: Full list of NHS hospitals where 100,000 staff have voted for industrial action
One hundred thousand nursing staff are set to go on strike next month, the Royal College of Nursing has confirmed. The RCN has released the list of trusts impacted by the historic action, with 44 out of 219 NHS trusts in England voting in favour of walkouts. In Wales, staff in six out of seven health boards and all six trusts in Northern Ireland will also face strike action.The RCN would not confirm exactly how many staff in each trust had voted for strike action, however workers have until the day of the strike to decide whether they not...
Up to 100,000 nursing staff to walk out next month over pay
Up to 100,000 nursing staff will take part in their biggest ever strike next month in a long-running dispute over pay, it has been announced.Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will take industrial action on December 15 and 20 after voting in favour in a ballot.Nurses and other nursing staff will take action at half of the locations in England where the legal mandate was reached for strikes, every NHS employer except one in Wales and throughout Northern Ireland.A separate pay offer has been made in Scotland.Ministers still have the power and...
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
Covid blood-thinner drug treatment dangerous and does not work – study
UK government-backed Heal-Covid trial finds Apixaban can cause dangerous bleeding and does not improve prognosis
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Teachers at Aberdeen school back industrial action over pupil violence
Teachers at a school in Aberdeen have voted in favour of industrial action over pupil violence against staff. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) says there is serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy. Aberdeen EIS rep Ron Constable said 89% had voted for strike action on...
No ‘immediate plans’ for Army to plug gaps in NHS to ease sting of strikes
A Cabinet minister has insisted there are no “immediate plans” for the Army to step in to help the NHS during a potential winter of strikes, but conceded it is not “unusual” to “game these things out”.Health and defence officials are drawing up a contingency strategy as ambulance drivers and paramedics consider joining nurses on the picket lines in the coming months.It had been reported that this could involve armed forces personnel stepping in to plug gaps in frontline services.But Business Secretary Grant Shapps said it was not “correct” to say the military will be brought in, other than to...
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
Ambulance staff could coordinate strikes with other NHS workers
Ambulance workers could coordinate strike action with other NHS workers to send a clear message to the government to invest in the health service, the UK’s biggest trade union, Unison, has said. About 20,000 health workers in England, including non-medical NHS staff, will take part in the first wave...
Ambulance workers to strike, further disrupting UK health service
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's health service faces further disruption in December after thousands of ambulance workers represented by three different trade unions voted for strike action in disputes over pay and conditions.
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
More ambulance service workers vote for industrial action
More ambulance service workers in England have voted for industrial action, raising the threat of widespread walkouts in the coming weeks.Unite announced that its members voted by up to 92% to take action, warning that strikes look set to begin ahead of Christmas.Unite will announce details in the coming days.The announcement follows similar votes for industrial action by ambulance and other NHS workers in Unison and the GMB.This strike vote reflects the fact that ambulance staff, dedicated professionals to their core, have been left with no choice but to take a stand for the very future of the NHS itselfSharon...
Ambulance services will be ‘incredibly stretched’ during strike, says NHS chief
Ambulance response times will be “incredibly stretched” when thousands of 999 call handlers, paramedics and other staff go on strike, an NHS leader has said.Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, said NHS trusts would do all they could to mitigate risks to patients but the health service was already experiencing a challenging time.Unison announced on Tuesday that thousands of 999 call handlers, ambulance technicians, paramedics and their colleagues working for ambulance services in the North East, North West, London, Yorkshire and the South West âare set to strike, probably before Christmas.The union is calling for action on pay...
