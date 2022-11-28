ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

Nationals declare they will oppose the 'Voice' referendum

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago

The government’s bid to pass a referendum to enshrine an Indigenous Voice in the constitution has been dealt a blow, with the Nationals announcing they will oppose it.

Nationals leader David Littleproud said the party didn’t believe the Voice would “genuinely close the gap”. So it had come to the position “that we will not support the Voice to parliament”.

The party believed in “empowering local Indigenous communities, giving them the power at a local level, not creating another layer of bureaucracy here in Canberra,” he told a news conference on Monday after the Nationals party room endorsed the position.

He said he had had consultations with Uluru Statement from the Heart co-chairs Megan Davis and Pat Anderson “to make sure we understood what this was trying to achieve”.

The Nationals, emphasising they are a separate party, have pre-empted the Liberals announcing a position. Opposition leader Peter Dutton has delayed declaring a stance until more detail of the referendum proposal is released. The government is committed to a vote this term but has not set a date.

Littleproud indicated it would be up to individual Nationals whether they actively campaigned against the Voice.

Indigenous Nationals senator Jacinta Price, who has been an outspoken critic of the Voice since she entered parliament at the election, told the news conference, “What we need now is practical measures, not an idea that lacks complete and utter detail that’s based on emotional blackmail”.

It was “not racist to disagree with a proposal that’s been put forward to the Australian people that lacks detail, that divides us along the lines of race,” she said.

“I do not buy into that narrative. I would suggest that that sort of narrative is coercive control. It’s a way to push people into feeling guilt for our nation’s history when we should be celebrating who we are as Australians.

"Only then can we actually achieve anything real for our marginalised,” Price said.

“It doesn’t automatically make you marginalised to be an Indigenous Australian, but we do have a hell of a lot of marginalised Australians. And those people are largely out of sight, out of mind.

"Those people do not speak English as a first language. And those people still live very much along the lines of traditional culture. They are who we should be focused on.

"Unfortunately, this Voice model is about empowering the elites. It’s about a transfer of power and nothing more than that.”

Littleproud and Price were flanked by party colleagues.

Price took a personal swipe at the Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney.

“Minister Burney might be able to take a private jet out into a remote community, dripping with Gucci, and tell people in the dirt what’s good for them. But they are in the dark and they have been in the dark.”

There has been earlier speculation the opposition might allow its members to decide their own positions on the referendum, because of the division within its ranks.

Read more: A constitutional Voice to Parliament: ensuring parliament is in charge, not the courts

Former prime minister John Howard told The Australian earlier this month he would counsel against the Coalition having a free vote.

Howard said there were “substantial arguments against the Voice”.

He said among the people he saw in the Liberal base “I don’t find any reaction to the Voice other than one of hostility”.

“I don’t get the impression the Voice is something that is going to unite the country the way the 1967 referendum did because that was just so palpably fair, whereas people are suspicious of the Voice”.

Labor’s special envoy for reconciliation and implementation of the Uluru Statement, Pat Dodson, told the ABC the government had not yet put forward the bill to set up the referendum “so it is a bit premature really and a bit inept to think that you would adopt a position well out before you saw anything of what the people, First Nations people were asking for”.

A referendum requires support in a majority of states as well as an overall majority to pass. Only eight of 44 questions have been carried, and it is conventional wisdom that bipartisanship is needed for success.

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Albanese insists Voice will help 'close the gap', as divisions flare in Nationals

As the Indigenous Voice provoked divisions in the Nationals, Anthony Albanese rejected the party’s claim it wouldn’t help “close the gap” for First Nations Australians. The federal Nationals, announcing this week they’ll oppose the Voice, argued it would not have practical outcomes. But Albanese said experience showed when people directly affected by an issue were consulted and had a sense of ownership over solutions, “they will be more engaged”. So gaps in education, health, housing, life expectancy and incarceration rates “will be closed”. Albanese, speaking at an NBL Indigenous round presentation, repeated that the referendum for the Voice will be held...
TheConversationAU

Scott Morrison to face parliamentary censure for undermining political trust

Scott Morrison will face a parliamentary censure motion this week, after the inquiry by former High Court judge Virginia Bell found his multi-ministry power grab “corrosive of trust in government”. Cabinet on Monday confirmed legislation to implement the Bell recommendations would be introduced this week and the censure would also be moved. Anthony Albanese is not planning to move it himself – he indicated that would be done by the Leader of the House Tony Burke or Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. If the motion is passed, as is certain given the government’s majority, it will be the first time since federation...
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Scott Morrison makes parliamentary history – for the worst of reasons

Among the slew of mostly predictable speeches that culminated in the first-ever House of Representatives censure of a former prime minister, one stood out. Bridget Archer, Liberal backbencher from Tasmania, was brief and brave, as she told the house she’d vote to censure her former leader. The point is not diminished by Archer being something of a habitual rebel. This was a situation totally out of the ordinary. Having “relentlessly advocated for more integrity in politics”, to “sit quietly now would be hypocritical,” Archer said, as the parliament debated Scott Morrison’s unprecedented move to have himself installed, almost entirely in...
The Guardian

Jacinta Price doesn’t speak for my people – and her stance shows why Australia needs the Indigenous voice

I wonder who Senator Jacinta Price is referring to when she talks of “my people”. She can’t mean the people I work for – 90 democratically elected Aboriginal men and women from the towns, remote communities and hundreds of tiny homelands of the southern half of the Northern Territory. People aged between 20 and 80, who are elected for three-year terms, meet three times a year out bush and who, for the past five years, have consistently expressed their strong support for the constitutionally enshrined voice to parliament the senator opposes.
TheConversationAU

Labor, Greens and Legalise Cannabis likely to have combined majority in Victorian upper house

There has been much more counting for the Victorian upper house since Saturday night, when under 30% had been counted in most of the eight regions. Five members are elected per region for a total of 40 seats, with the quota for each region at one-sixth of the vote or 16.7%. The upper house still uses the group voting ticket (GVT) system, which allows parties to order the preferences of everyone who votes for that party above the line. On these artificial 100% preference flows, parties can win using preference spirals from very low vote shares. ...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
TheConversationAU

At a time of 'permacrisis' and 'gaslighting' the Macquarie judges wisely went local, embracing teal as word of the year

The Macquarie Dictionary has announced its word of the year – “teal” – also chosen recently by the Australian National Dictionary Centre as its word of 2022. Teal, a colour that’s not quite green and not quite blue, is, of course, a peculiarly Australian choice. As is the Macquarie people’s choice: “bachelor’s handbag”. I wonder who came up with this as a term for supermarket BBQ chicken (and pork and beef) sold in plastic bags with handles. And why narrowly confine it to the demographic of “bachelor”? Did we really need this term? Will it catch on? But let’s return to...
The Independent

Basu condemns ‘horrific’ government rhetoric on migrants

Britain’s most senior police officer of colour has condemned the “horrific” rhetoric being used by senior politicians of Asian heritage in relation to migrants.Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Neil Basu said he found some of the commentary coming from the Home Office “inexplicable” comparing it to Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood” speech.In an interview with Channel 4 News, Mr Basu, a former head of counter terrorism policing, also disclosed that police had investigated a number of “disgusting” and credible threats against the Duchess of Sussex.It is unbelievable to hear a succession of very powerful politicians who look like this talking...
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer’s Labour is ill-prepared for the next generation of voters

If Rishi Sunak were to ill-advisedly call an early election tomorrow, he’d quickly find himself out of a job. Not only that, but he’d consign his party to oblivion. The latest Politico poll of polls, dated 24 November, puts Labour on 48 per cent and the Conservatives on 26 per cent. This figure also masks an even wider gulf: a bigger division in voting intentions marked out specifically by age. Some of the polls wrapped into this mega-analysis suggest that support for the Tories among the under-50s is now registering in single figures. That’s despite the fact that in...
The Atlantic

The Authoritarian Right Is Regrouping

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Events of the past few weeks in Russia, Brazil, and America show the global...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Activists tackle the metaverse

Some of the world’s most powerful companies, not to mention countries, have taken the plunge into the metaverse. So activists fighting to curb the power of these institutions in the real world are moving the battlefront to the digital realm. Just as the metaverse can be a powerful marketing tool for luxury clothing, or sneakers, or fast-casual dining, digital demonstrators have logged on repeatedly this year to boost social causes from income inequality to the war in Ukraine.
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy