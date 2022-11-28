Louisville baseball announced its 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals will open the season on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Bucknell that starts a 8-game homestand, with Xavier, Bowling Green and Eastern Kentucky visiting, before the team heads to Houston, Tex., to participate in the 2023 Shriners Children's College Classic March 3-5. UofL will play Texas A&M, Rice and TCU at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO