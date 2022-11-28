ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville baseball announces 2023 schedule

Louisville baseball announced its 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals will open the season on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Bucknell that starts a 8-game homestand, with Xavier, Bowling Green and Eastern Kentucky visiting, before the team heads to Houston, Tex., to participate in the 2023 Shriners Children's College Classic March 3-5. UofL will play Texas A&M, Rice and TCU at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.
Louisville Football: Bowl projections

The University of Louisville football team is going bowling. Louisville became bowl-eligible four weeks ago with a win over James Madison and added a nice win over NC State two weeks ago for the seventh win on the season. The Cardinals finished the season at 7-5 after a loss to Kentucky in the final regular season game.
Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne

Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
LOUISVILLE, KY
