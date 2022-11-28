ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ABC30 Fresno

Kraken, Kings combine for 17 goals, ending on Andre Burakovsky's OT winner

Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on a power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the first six-game winning streak in...
SEATTLE, WA
ABC30 Fresno

Booker scores 44, Suns top Kings 122-117 for 5th straight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- - Devin Booker had 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to five with a 122-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. "That's kind of what I get paid to do," Booker said. "I was worried about...
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

Devin Booker scores 51 points in three quarters to lead Suns past Bulls

PHOENIX — Devin Booker made the Chicago Bulls pay for some mediocre defense with a couple early mid-range jumpers. Then he made a few more. And a few more. Suddenly, it was one of those nights for the Suns All-Star guard. “It felt like a double-sized rim out there,” Booker said. “If I rise up, it’s going in.” Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters, Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 14 rebounds and Phoenix stretched its winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory Wednesday night. Booker scored 25 points in the first half and had 26 more in...
PHOENIX, AZ

