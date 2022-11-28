ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

How Chinese media have – and haven’t – covered widespread protests against zero-Covid

By Jonathan Yerushalmy
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bd8ko_0jPXQUFo00
Front pages of The Global Times and China Daily for 28 November, with no mention of protests Composite: The Global Times / China Daily

Chinese media have largely ignored widespread protests across the country , with prominent state newspaper front pages instead choosing to focus on Taiwan’s local elections, a Chinese-built solar plant in Qatar and the rising number of Chinese women choosing to get tanned in beauty salons.

Protests flared across Chinese cities over the weekend , with calls for political freedoms and an end to Covid lockdowns.

Some demonstrators have even demanded the resignation of China’s president, Xi Jinping, in a wave of civil disobedience that has been unprecedented in mainland China over the past decade.

However, none of that was evident on the front pages of some of the country’s most prominent newspapers, or on broadcast channels on Monday. After a night of unrest, CCTV spent most of the morning covering the announcement of the planned launch of the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to China’s space station on Tuesday. The English language Global Times’ main headline focused on the weekend’s local elections in Taiwan, while Shanghai media reported on the latest industrial revenue figures.

The country’s efforts to contain Covid were, however, heavily featured across the news, analysis and editorial pages of the country’s papers.

Most of Hong Kong’s mainstream media, normally fast to respond to news on mainland China, meanwhile delayed the reporting of the ubiquitous protests across China by one day and led the stories from the official angle. Most led with the Covid case numbers, or official insistence of the Covid control and played down on the details and colour of the protests themselves.

Promises to fine-tune the zero-Covid strategy to limit the disruption caused by lockdowns featured in a number of mainland media outlets on Monday, in what some analysts interpreted as a subtle nod to the protests. Multiple outlets, including Communist party mouthpiece the People’s Daily, ran editorials urging “unswerving adherence” to the zero-Covid policies, which they said was the only correct path.

A front page story on the Global Times warned of “ an extremely challenging winter ” as the country “fine tunes” its Covid measures.

Related: Clashes in Shanghai as protests over zero-Covid policy grip China

Acknowledging some problems in China’s response, the report urged readers to think beyond the two “polarized yet erroneous tendencies” to infection control: “either a complete lockdown or a ‘lying flat’, meaning no pandemic precautions at all.”

The outlook, though, remains gloomy, as the paper reports that, “compared with the past two years, China is facing a much tougher battle against the virus”. The authors of the article quote an unnamed expert who warns that authorities may have to take “excessive measures”.

Interactive

The supposed need for these measures is demonstrated in a comment piece published by news agency Xinhua.

“China has pulled out all the stops to put the people and their lives above everything else, managing to keep the death rates and the number of serious cases low,” the opinion article reads.

“Without those resolute measures, the consequence could be disastrous for a country with 1.4 billion people, including 267 million aged 60 or above and more than 250 million children.”

In what could be read as a rare criticism of China’s health system, the article quotes a pharmaceuticals analyst as saying that a full reopening of China may “threaten a health system that currently has far fewer ICU beds than those of other developed countries”.

The catalyst for this weekend’s public anger was a deadly fire in a building in the western city of Urumqi last week, which was reported to be under Covid restrictions.

Related: China Covid protests explained: why are people demonstrating and what will happen next?

State newspaper China Daily reported a statement from a government official that Covid restrictions weren’t, in fact, related to the fire deaths.

Interactive

While acknowledging public anger over the fire, the report quoted an unnamed local official as claiming without evidence that videos circulating online showing sealed up doors were filmed elsewhere and “put together with footage of the accident with ill intention”.

Other state media also covered the decision to lift some Covid restrictions in Urumqi on Monday, without mentioning public anger over the fire.

Additional reporting by Chi Hui Lin and Verna Yu

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
Vice

Why Are Students Holding Up This Physics Equation During China’s COVID Protests?

Conscious of the limits of free speech in China, protesters against the country’s COVID curbs are using unconventional symbols to express their discontent—including exclamation marks, blank sheets of white paper, and a physics formula. Hundreds of students gathered at one of China’s top universities in Beijing on Sunday,...
NBC News

Jiang Zemin, Chinese leader who oversaw its global rise, dies at 96

HONG KONG — Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led China in the years after the Tiananmen Square protests and oversaw its rise as a global economic power, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, according to China’s state-run news agency. He was 96. The cause was leukemia and multiple...
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
The Guardian

Ukraine needs tanks, and the west should supply them. They could finish off Putin and Russia

In a 1941 speech on a Royal Navy ship, Winston Churchill directed his final comments to the US: “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” After a significant victory in Kherson, and standing at the gates of Crimea facing a Russian army desperately trying to shore up its ramshackle defences, Ukraine has the troops and morale to defend what it has. However, despite some western assistance, the Ukrainians lack the tools – tanks, missiles and aircraft – to retake their land and impose strategic defeat on the Russians. If the west, and especially the US, is serious about helping to protect Ukraine, decisions on stepping up military assistance need to be made now. If Ukraine is to be able to secure its future after victory – assuming that is what the west truly wants – its forces need to begin to transition to Nato-standard equipment.
The Guardian

Tom Phillips obituary

In 1966, the artist Tom Phillips, who has died aged 85 after a long illness, walked into a junk shop on Peckham Rye in south London and bought a novel called A Human Document by the Victorian writer William Hurrell Mallock. The choice of book was random. “I’d decided it...
MedicalXpress

Beijing sees record Covid cases as China outbreak spirals

China's capital Beijing posted a record number of new Covid cases on Tuesday, with the city hunkering down under a tightening chokehold of restrictions that have sent schools online, closed many restaurants and forced employees to work from home. More than 28,000 new infections were reported nationwide—nearing the record high...
The Guardian

The Guardian

519K+
Followers
118K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy