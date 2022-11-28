ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

Vesey, Goodrow lead Rangers to 3-1 win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jimmy Vesey and Barclay Goodrow gave New York a two-goal lead midway through the second period, and the Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Wednesday night. Chris Kreider also scored and Ryan Lindgren had three assists to help the Rangers snap a three-game skid...
Houston Chronicle

Marner ties team-record point streak, Leafs beat Sharks 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Pierre Engvall scored with 2:27 left in regulation, Mitch Marner had a goal to stretch his point streak to a franchise record-tying 18 games, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Wednesday night. Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto, and Ilya...
Houston Chronicle

LA Kings put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday, a surprising move for a player once considered the successor in net to two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick. Petersen, 28, went on waivers the day after allowing four goals on 16 shots in...
New York Post

Devin Booker scores 51 points in three quarters to lead Suns past Bulls

PHOENIX — Devin Booker made the Chicago Bulls pay for some mediocre defense with a couple early mid-range jumpers. Then he made a few more. And a few more. Suddenly, it was one of those nights for the Suns All-Star guard. “It felt like a double-sized rim out there,” Booker said. “If I rise up, it’s going in.” Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters, Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 14 rebounds and Phoenix stretched its winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory Wednesday night. Booker scored 25 points in the first half and had 26 more in...
