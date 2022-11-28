ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Get support from the Center for Students with Disabilities

Disability is something that comes in all different forms, and even the same disability looks drastically different for each individual. The Center for Students with Disabilities sees this and works to support students in a variety of ways as the semester comes to an end. In addition to helping students ensure they have their accommodations for final exams, we also offer times to meet with students about their concerns. The end of the semester is stressful for everyone and being a student with a disability can add additional stressors and challenges. Students know they can contact their service coordinators for any reason, and if we don’t have the answers, we will work as a team to help find the solution.
City lights up holiday shopping season

The holiday spirit has come to town. All those young and old gather around, for the Christmas spirit has brought joy to the city of Whitewater. Citizens rang in the season with the community’s first annual Shop Small Holiday Market at Cravath Lakefront Park, which runs through to the end of December. The event highlights all things that support local talent: musicians, vendors, entrepreneurs, artisans and many more.
