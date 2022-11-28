ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 25 roundup: No. 18 Alabama edges No. 1 North Carolina in 4 OTs

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Despite Caleb Love scoring a career-high 34 points, No. 1 North Carolina fell to No. 18 Alabama 103-101 in a wild quadruple-overtime contest that saw 15 lead changes in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday in Portland, Ore.

According to ESPN, this was the first time ever that an AP No. 1 ranked team had played in a quadruple-overtime game. It was the first time UNC had played in such a game since 1976. Alabama beat a No. 1 team for the first time since 2004.

Love shot 13 of 36 from the floor and also had nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Tar Heels (5-2), who lost for the second straight game.

The Crimson Tide were led by 24 points and five assists from Mark Sears. Bediako had 14 points and 16 rebounds, Brandon Miller had 14 points and seven boards and Noah Gurley added 13 points and six boards. Off the bench, Jahvon Quinerly had 21 points on 26 shots to go along with eight assists.

No. 6 Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84

Julian Strawther scored a career-high 23 points and collected nine rebounds to help the Bulldogs notch a victory over the Musketeers and win the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy.

Drew Timme added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds as the Bulldogs bounced back from Friday’s 84-66 loss to No. 24 Purdue. Anton Watson contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Nolan Hickman had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists and Rasir Bolton added 13 points and six assists

Jack Nunge scored a season-best 25 points and Colby Jones matched his season high of 22 for the Musketeers. Zach Freemantle had 14 points and Souley Boum scored 10.

No. 24 Purdue 75, No. 8 Duke 56

Zach Edey’s 21 points and 12 rebounds carried the Boilermakers past the Blue Devils in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy.

Fletcher Loyer added 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers, for the Boilermakers. The Boilermakers knocked off two Top 10 teams in three days after Friday night’s semifinal win against No. 6 Gonzaga.

The Blue Devils were without a field goal in the last nine minutes, managing one made free throw during that stretch. Tyrese Proctor had 16 points and Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach both scored 14 points. The Blue Devils were 2-for-19 on 3-pointers.

No. 12 Michigan State 78, Portland 77

Tyson Walker led a balanced effort with 16 points and the Spartans held off the Pilots in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational.

Pierre Brooks had 15 points, Joey Hauser supplied 14 points and seven rebounds and A.J. Hoggard added 12 points and nine assists for the Spartans.

Tyler Robertson and Alden Applewhite led the Pilots with 16 points apiece. Kristian Sjolund added 15 points for the Pilots, who scored the last eight points.

No. 13 Auburn 65, St. Louis 60

Wendell Green Jr., K.D. Johnson and Allen Flanigan sparked an 11-0 run late in the second half to help the Tigers to a hard-fought win over the Billikens.

Green finished with 22 points after scoring a team-high 14 in the first half. He also had four rebounds for the Tigers. Green, Johnson (nine points) and Flanigan (seven points, 10 rebounds) were right in the middle of the late-game surge by combining for nine points in the final 3:18. Johni Broome had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks, and Jaylin Williams had nine points and six rebounds for the Tigers.

Javon Pickett had 16 points, including a team-high 10 in the first half, and five rebounds for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson added 12 points and six rebounds, and Yuri Collins had 10 points and nine assists.

No. 19 UCLA 81, Bellarmine 60

Jaime Jaquez Jr. shot 13-of-17 from the floor and led four Bruins scorers in double-figures with a season-high 27 points, as UCLA routed the visiting Knights in Los Angeles.

The Bruins shot a season-best 60.8 percent from the floor at 31-of-51 and finished with 28-of-35 shooting from inside the 3-point arc. The Bruins scored 25 of their 31 made field goals off of assists, including a season-high 10 points from Tyger Campbell.

The Knights shot 11-of-32 from 3-point range but were hamstrung due to the high volume of turnovers and inability to score on the interior. Ben Johnson led Bellarmine with 20 points, while Curt Hopf added 16 points.

No. 20 UConn 71, Iowa State 53

Reserve Donovan Clingan collected 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double as the Huskies pulled away down the stretch for a victory over the Cyclones in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.

UConn (8-0) remained unbeaten despite a choppy performance at times, as it overcame 19 turnovers and a quiet night from standout big man Adama Sanogo, who was held to four points in 22 minutes due to foul trouble.

Osun Osunniyi led the Cyclones (5-1) with 14 points, but Iowa State shot 40.7 percent and struggled to get into an offensive rhythm after its five-point win over top-ranked North Carolina.

