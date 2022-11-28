ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Rite Aid (RAD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

RAD - Free Report) closed at $5.16, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain had gained 0.19% in the past...
Zacks.com

Paychex (PAYX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PAYX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $120.15, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the payroll processor and human-resources...
Zacks.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

STLD - Free Report) closed at $102.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

General Electric (GE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $85.97, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.21%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained...
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ

These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend

A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
NASDAQ

3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds

Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
NASDAQ

Here's Why You Should Hold OPKO Health (OPK) Stock For Now

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its potential in RAYALDEE. Better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 revenues, along with a few strategic agreements, are expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and concerns regarding overdependence on RAYALDEE persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank #3...
Motley Fool

Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?

LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com

Golar LNG (GLNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GLNG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.07, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.21%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com

DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

DOCU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.79, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
TheStreet

Two Retail Stocks to Buy on the Dips

Retail stocks are trading surprisingly well and that trend can be seen with Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Free Report and TJX (TJX) - Get Free Report. Both have made a recent appearance on the 52-week-high list. Another retailer doing well is Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report, as we...
Motley Fool

Is This Healthcare Giant a Buy for Dividend Growth Investors?

McKesson’s revenue rose even as costs weighed on earnings in Q3. The distributor of healthcare products has a modest but well-protected dividend. Its shares are up over 50% this year and trade at a premium to peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...

