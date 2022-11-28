Read full article on original website
Related
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now That Could Soar in 2023
These companies are disrupting the healthcare industry and growing rapidly.
Zacks.com
Rite Aid (RAD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
RAD - Free Report) closed at $5.16, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain had gained 0.19% in the past...
Zacks.com
Paychex (PAYX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
PAYX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $120.15, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the payroll processor and human-resources...
Zacks.com
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
STLD - Free Report) closed at $102.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
General Electric (GE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
GE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $85.97, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.21%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Rise 44.1% to 58.9%, According to Wall Street
The folks who get paid to watch these stocks think they have growth potential that the rest of the market hasn't noticed yet.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
NASDAQ
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
3 Stocks Insiders Can’t Stop Buying This Month
After signs of cooling inflation, investors are hopeful that the Fed will slow its rate hikes over the coming months. With surging optimism, fundamentally strong stocks Merck (MRK), Coca-Cola (KO),...
7 Dividend Growth Stocks For November 2022
These high-quality dividend growth stocks are ranked in the top 50 of JUST Capital's Overall Rankings of America's largest publicly traded companies.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Hold OPKO Health (OPK) Stock For Now
OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its potential in RAYALDEE. Better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 revenues, along with a few strategic agreements, are expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and concerns regarding overdependence on RAYALDEE persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank #3...
Motley Fool
Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?
LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com
Golar LNG (GLNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
GLNG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.07, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.21%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
DOCU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.79, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Two Retail Stocks to Buy on the Dips
Retail stocks are trading surprisingly well and that trend can be seen with Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Free Report and TJX (TJX) - Get Free Report. Both have made a recent appearance on the 52-week-high list. Another retailer doing well is Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report, as we...
Motley Fool
Is This Healthcare Giant a Buy for Dividend Growth Investors?
McKesson’s revenue rose even as costs weighed on earnings in Q3. The distributor of healthcare products has a modest but well-protected dividend. Its shares are up over 50% this year and trade at a premium to peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
3 Super Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying This Week
The Fed is likely to slow its pace of rate hikes over the coming months as inflation shows signs of cooling. Moreover, experts believe the stock market could see a...
Comments / 0