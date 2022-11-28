Read full article on original website
Related
NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
USD/EUR Is 3% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:12 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.943% up from its 52-week low and 7.918% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.924% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9241% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.49. As eurozone inflation takes center stage, Eur/jpy sees gains exceeding 143.50. In the Asian session, the EUR/JPY currency pair extended its recovery beyond...
Platinum Futures Up By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,025.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 3799, 99.99% below its average volume of 12615285181.24. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.44% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:06 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,863.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 42, 99.99% below its average volume of 5862051331.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,415.30. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.52% up from its 52-week low and 11.48% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE FANG Down Momentum With A 13% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 13.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,581.98. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.82% up from its 52-week low and 0.65% down from its 52-week high.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up Momentum With A 11% Rise As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 11.76% to $0.48 at 15:11 EST on Wednesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.36% to $11,242.81, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Gap Stock Up By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 28.75% in 21 sessions from $11.27 to $14.51 at 16:08 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 1.42% to $15,653.35, following the last session’s upward trend. Gap’s last close was $14.60,...
CBOE Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.2% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.59. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.48% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 0.09% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 10.13% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Futu Holdings rising 10.13% to $58.91 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.59% to $10,983.78, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today. Futu Holdings’s...
NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,204.60. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index has...
Riot Blockchain Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) slid by a staggering 27.12% in 21 sessions from $5.8 at 2022-11-04, to $4.23 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.47% to $10,997.77, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Nikola Stock Up Momentum With A 10.21% Rise On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola jumping 10.21% to $2.59 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very up trend exchanging session today. Nikola’s last close...
Bionano Genomics Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) dropped by a staggering 27.6% in 10 sessions from $2.79 at 2022-11-14, to $2.02 at 11:42 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.4% to $11,005.08, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,433.46, following the last session’s upward trend.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 27.33% in 10 sessions from $1.72 at 2022-11-14, to $1.25 at 19:38 EST on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.59% to $10,983.78, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Lumber Futures Went Down By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 7.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Lumber (LBS) is $418.30. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 210, 99.99% below its average volume of 22284744.65. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
