Portland State scores first 38 points, routs Portland Bible

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bobby Harvey had 18 points and Portland State scored the first 38 points of the game and cruised to a 114-31 victory over short-handed Portland Bible on Wednesday night. Portland Bible, a National Christian College Athletic Association program, entered 0-10 and with just six players...
