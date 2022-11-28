Read full article on original website
Puppies With 'Severe Genetic Anomalies' Rescued From Backyard Breeder
"Each of them will need a cart, or prosthetic to aid them in mobility," rescue owner Zach Skow told Newsweek.
BBC
Dog attack: Owner badly bitten by rescue dog wants change in law
A woman whose husband was attacked by their rescue dog has called for a change in the law to force animal charities to disclose if a dog has a history of biting. Mike Maidment's hand was bitten so badly he needed plastic surgery. His wife Carol later discovered the dog...
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
BBC
Operation Desert Light: Europol take down massive cocaine 'super cartel'
A drug "super cartel" that controlled about a third of Europe's cocaine supply has been dismantled, police have announced. Dubbed Operation Desert Light, 49 people were arrested across six European countries, the EU's police agency, Europol, said. They included a British national, who is suspected of heading the operation. More...
Stolen Dogs Reunited With Dog Parent After Three Years
A man in South Wales has been reunited with his two Beagles, who were both stolen three years ago, the BBC reports. The dogs were found wandering around 200 miles away, near the village of Twyford in England. As their dog dad had them microchipped, they were traced back to South Wales. According to Wokingham […] The post Stolen Dogs Reunited With Dog Parent After Three Years appeared first on DogTime.
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
BBC
CCTV footage shows drug-driver hitting motorcyclists
This was the moment a drug-driver seriously injured a couple riding on a motorcycle. Mathew Bell, 49, a former window cleaner for King Charles, has been jailed for 30 months after causing life-changing injuries to Richard and Alison Amner as he overtook a van on a bend. The couple, 58...
BBC
Innocent elderly man arrested in Lancashire Police blunder
An elderly man was arrested in a case of mistaken identity and forced to make two trips to a court at the other side of the country before the blunder was discovered. Fazal Dad Choudhury was due to stand trial in Luton accused of fraud. But an 88-year-old retired bus...
BBC
Family pays tribute to man trampled to death by escaped cow
A man who was trampled to death by an escaped cow was a "loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to so many" his family have said. Huw Evans, 75, from Whitland, Carmarthenshire, was seriously injured by the animal which had gone missing from nearby Whitland Mart on 19 November, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
BBC
Megan Newborough: Killer tells jury why he cut girlfriend's throat
A man has told a jury he cut his girlfriend's throat after he strangled her because he thought people would "be cross" at him. Ross McCullum is accused of murdering Megan Newborough, 23, after inviting her to his home when his parents were out. The 30-year-old has admitted to Ms...
BBC
Four men arrested after cocaine worth £140m seized
Four men have been arrested after a "massive haul" of cocaine with a street value of about £140m was seized by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Border Force officers discovered the drugs in sacks in a container at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, in August. Two men, aged 67...
Dogs Trust reports big rise in number of people trying to rehome their pets
The number of pet owners attempting to rehome their dogs has risen sharply this year, according to figures from the Dogs Trust, with shelters facing long waiting lists and many setting up pet food banks. Between 1 January and 31 October, the animal charity received 42,000 inquiries from dog owners...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Parents asked for transfer before alleged poisoning, jury told
A mother and father asked for their son to be moved to another hospital just hours before he was allegedly poisoned with insulin by nurse Lucy Letby, her murder trial has heard. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to kill the boy, referred to as Child F, at the Countess...
topdogtips.com
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
BBC
Bristol student vets fund pet vaccines for struggling owners
Low-income pet owners have been given a helping hand by an animal charity offering free pet vaccinations. Trainee vets fundraised and joined forces with Bristol Animal Rescue Centre on Wednesday to administer jabs. The charity said it had helped 54% more people via the scheme since last year supported by...
BBC
Woman’s harasser caught using new police software
Leena’s ex-boyfriend began a sustained campaign of abuse and harassment after their relationship broke down in 2021. In addition to calling and texting her, he threatened to burn down her home. Anhar Hussain was caught after the Metropolitan Police intervened using new software which can quickly examine the contents...
BBC
Belfast rape: Man jailed for five years for raping schoolgirl
A man who raped a teenage schoolgirl twice within 24 hours has been given a 64-month sentence. Darren Clarke, 22, from Beechmount Grove in west Belfast, previously entered guilty pleas to a total of four offences committed on 31 January 2018. These included two counts of rape, one attempted rape...
BBC
Rochdale drug dealing couple who led 'lavish lifestyle' jailed
A couple who dealt heroin and crack cocaine to fund a "lavish lifestyle", including spending £3,000 on two pet cats, have been jailed. Rashid Hussain and Szenm Asghar "flooded" Rochdale with class A drugs and sent texts to vulnerable people through a drugs hotline, police said. More than £35,000...
This 20-Inch-Tall Shetland Pony Is Set To Become The World’s Smallest Horse
Pumuckel is a therapy horse, but not the kind that people ride. Instead, he climbs into his mom’s van and goes on outings to visit senior citizens. That’s because Pumuckel is a Shetland pony, and at just 20 inches tall, he is likely the tiniest horse in the world.
