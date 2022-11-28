Read full article on original website
Leaked Documents Point To Potential 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Release Date
It appears that Microsoft’s attempted acquisition of Activision Blizzard has led to an update regarding Grand Theft Auto IV. Several gaming outlets have pointed toward an 111-page document that Microsoft allegedly released to the Competition and Markets Authority in the U.K. While much of the allegedly leaked document points toward information that is largely inconsequential to the average consumer, it does contain a simple statement of interest.
Rockstar wants GTA Online players to steal $2 trillion (yes, trillion) in a week
GTA Online's latest Heists Event is wrapping up in a big way.
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
Microsoft is preparing for GTA 6's launch – and it might be coming earlier than you expect
MICROSOFT believes that long-anticipated game GTA 6 will release in 2024, according to documents filed with the Competition and Markets Authority. The makers of the Xbox gaming consoles are submitting documents to the UK’s competition watchdog in view of the company’s attempted acquisition of game publisher Activision Blizzard.
GTA: San Andreas Horror Game Is A Creepy But Impressive Fan-Made Project
If you're a fan of Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto" series, it's likely you've played "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.". However, what happens when you take this legendary title, flip it on its head, and make it a psychological horror game?. Over the years, "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" has...
Rockstar reveals major changes to GTA Online Shark Card values
Starting next month, Rockstar Games will adjust the values and availability of Shark Cards in GTA Online. Shark Cards have long played a pivotal role in Grand Theft Auto Online’s in-game economy. The cards function as a premium currency, which users can purchase with their own real-world money. From...
GTA Online players pull off perfect joke with vehicle cargo
The user-created name of in-game organizations made for the perfect joke at the end of a GTA Online Vehicle Cargo mission. Rockstar added these mission types in 2016 with the launch of GTA Online’s Import/Export content update. The patch specifically opened the door for organizations to rob high-value vehicles belonging to their competitors, then export said cars for a quick buck.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
How to fix GTA 5 Application Error 0xc0000142
Are you experiencing error code 0xc0000142 when launching the GTA 5 game? GTA 5/GTA V or Grand Theft Auto V is an action-adventure game by Rockstar Games and several players have reported encountering the error code 0xc0000142 when trying to open the game. GTAV.exe Application error. The application was unable...
