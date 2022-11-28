Sheryl Crow has paid tribute to Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac star who has died at the age of 79.The musician, 60, wrote on Twitter: “I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon.”McVie died peacefully in hospital, her family announced on Wednesday, 30 November.“We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts, and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally,” a statement said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies aged 79Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies aged 79Stormzy shares how ‘beautiful’ trip to Jamaica with Adele changed his life

36 MINUTES AGO