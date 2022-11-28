Read full article on original website
Related
YouTube Reveals Top 10 U.S. Songs Streamed in 2022
Disney’s “Encanto” has conjured more musical magic — notching two spots on YouTube’s Top 10 Songs list in the U.S. for 2022. Breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” performed by the “Encanto” cast, took the No. 1 spot overall on the YouTube year-end ranking. The animated movie’s “Surface Pressure,” performed by Jessica Darrow, landed at No. 3. The soundtrack to “Encanto,” which premiered on Disney+ in December 2021, features eight original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks — and was the first song from a Disney movie to...
Christine McVie death: Sheryl Crow hails Fleetwood Mac star as 'legend and icon'
Sheryl Crow has paid tribute to Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac star who has died at the age of 79.The musician, 60, wrote on Twitter: “I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon.”McVie died peacefully in hospital, her family announced on Wednesday, 30 November.“We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts, and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally,” a statement said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies aged 79Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies aged 79Stormzy shares how ‘beautiful’ trip to Jamaica with Adele changed his life
Comments / 0