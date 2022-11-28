Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Nissan Nismo CEO Confirms Standalone Hybrid Sports Car
Good news for petrolheads as Nissan’s Nismo division is developing a standalone sportscar set to arrive before the end of the decade. The model is expected to be fitted with a hybrid powertrain and will be offered in Japan, Europe, the UK, and the US, likely serving as an indirect replacement for the GT-R.
Carscoops
‘Disappointing’ 134-Mile BZX4 Achieves Half The Advertised Range In Danish Test, Toyota Investigating
Toyota’s bZ4X hasn’t had the easiest start in life. First, production was halted because the wheels could fall off, and then the Biden Administration changed the EV tax credit system to only benefit cars manufactured in North America, which the Japanese-built bZ and its Subaru Solterra twin aren’t.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Prototype Photographed Inside And Out
A new batch of pictures from our spy photographers has revealed some of the most important parts of the interior of the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Caught testing at night, we can now see the near-production infotainment setup of the car in situ. In recent spy shots from China, we...
Carscoops
Fellten Motors Will Turn Your Classic Porsche 911 And Other Cars Into EVs
As automakers across the globe make the transition to electric powertrains, a small team is working to help classic cars make the shift too. That company is Fellten Motors and it’s building standardized bolt-in kits that can keep classics on the road without the oil and gas. It already has offices in the U.K. and Australia and will open one in the U.S. soon.
Carscoops
A Rivian Designer Just Fixed The 2023 BMW M2
The design of the second-generation 2023 BMW M2 has caused quite a lot of controversy since its unveiling, particularly since the first variant of the series was such a looker. While BMW remains insistent in its belief that its bizarre design language will pay dividends, one talented design has shown just how beautiful the new M2 could have been.
Carscoops
Ford F-150 Lighting Evidently Bricked While Charging At Electrify America Station
One Ford customer got more than they bargained for during a recent trip to an Electrify America charging station. During the process of topping off their F-150 Lightning, they heard a loud boom before both the charger and the truck went dead. Now, the owner is waiting for a resolution while their truck sits idle, hundreds of miles from home.
Carscoops
Be The Star Of Your Next 80s Car Show With This Alpina B7 Turbo Coupe/1
The E24 BMW 6-Series is widely regarded as both a handsome car as well as one that’s quite nice to be behind the wheel of. Taking that premise up a notch is the Alpina B7 Turbo Coupe/1, and now you can own one for yourself. Up for sale at...
Carscoops
New Opel Astra Electric Spotted Being Benchmarked Against The VW ID.3
Opel has just debuted the 2023 Astra Electric in hatchback and Sports Tourer flavors, and our spy photographers caught a camo-free prototype during last-minute testing in Germany in the company of a rival VW ID.3. Automakers usually benchmark new models against their most successful rivals in order to get a...
Carscoops
Travis Pastrana’s 862 HP Subaru GL Wagon Is An Awesome Throwback
The Subaru GL Wagon built by Hoonigan for the one and only Travis Pastrana is a Gymkhana car unlike any other. Unveiled back in January, the car was created for Pastrana to continue his collaboration with the Hoonigan team. It came to life shortly after work on his 862 hp Subaru WRX STI was completed and brought to life by Subaru Motorsports USA and Vermont SportsCar.
Carscoops
BYD Outsells VW In China Through November, Becomes Top-Selling Brand
Data from China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) reveals that BYD sold a total of 152,863 vehicles across the country between November 1 and November 27, marking an increase of nearly 83 percent in average daily sales compared to the same period a year earlier. Volkswagen sold a total of 143,602...
Carscoops
What Should We Call ‘Petrolheads’ Once EVs Take Over The Entire Market?
Although they aren’t there quite yet, electric vehicles seem to be on a slow and steady march to take over the automotive market. That leads to a number of questions, none more lexicographical than the question of what to call “petrol heads” once petrol stops being used to power cars.
Carscoops
Aston Martin DB5 Stunt Car From James Bond Sells For $3.5 Million
An Aston Martin DB5 stunt car used during the filming of James Bond’s No Time To Die raised £2,922,000 ($3.53 million) during a recent Christie’s charity auction in London. The DB5 was donated by Aston Martin Lagonda for the auction and one of eight built and engineered...
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang GT Window Sticker Suggests Model Will Retain 450 HP Rating
Ford unveiled the 2024 Mustang in September, but the automaker has been keeping a handful of details under wraps. However, a few more pieces of the puzzle are starting to fall into place as Ford Authority has posted a window sticker of a 2024 Mustang GT Premium. The thing that...
Carscoops
Aston Martin’s Latest Product Is A Four-Story Home In Tokyo
Aston Martin has revealed the design of No. 001 Minami Aoyama, a private home that it has styled in concert with VIBROA, a Japanese concierge service. The home is located in Omotesando, Minami Aoyama, a highly desirable neighborhood within one of Tokyo’s most sought after areas. Renowned for its architecture and style, Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer, says that this project celebrates the interplay between the automotive realm and the rest of the design world.
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Debuts On Feb 8 With Hybrid Max Powertrain
Toyota today confirmed that it is working on a new three-row SUV called the Grand Highlander. It added that it will unveil the new vehicle on February 8, ahead of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. The Japanese carmaker said that the new model will expand the Highlander nameplate, which was...
Carscoops
Pravaig Defy Is A $48k Electric SUV From An Indian Startup
Pravaig, an automotive startup from India, has revealed a premium electric SUV which is called Defy. The model shown in renderings and revealed in pre-production prototype form, is scheduled to enter production in the second quarter of 2023 priced from Rs 39.5 lakh ($48,440) in India. We had never heard...
Carscoops
GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?
General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
Carscoops
Ford Brazil’s Ranger Rusty Blue Looks Like It Was Abandoned In The Jungle
Ford Brazil commissioned Deus Ex Machina to create a special display vehicle out of the outgoing Ranger. The result is called “Rusty Blue” and combines a unique livery with a few off-road modifications. The obvious highlight of the truck is the combination of the light blue color with...
Carscoops
Elon Musk’s The Boring Company Leaves Cross-Country Trail Of Broken Promises, Undug Tunnels
After introducing the company with a joke in 2016, Elon Musk’s The Boring Company garnered a lot of attention by signing deals with large cities around the U.S. to build tunnels filled with high speed autonomous vehicles to ferry people from one location to another while avoiding above-ground traffic. As time has elapsed, though, every element of Musk’s plan appears to have fallen apart.
