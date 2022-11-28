ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Only on 8: Family gets a holiday miracle after all of their belongings were stolen from U-Haul truck

By Madison Kimbro
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IniuO_0jPXLg9F00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family who had everything they owned stolen right after moving to Las Vegas experienced what they say is a holiday miracle when it was all found on Thanksgiving day.

Melissa Bair and her family had their entire lives packed up in a U-Haul truck when they moved to Las Vegas just a week ago. However, panic set in when not only their U-Haul truck was stolen but also their SUV attached to it.

“All of our belongings from the move, our whole life just left in there and someone took it,” Bair said.

Bair, her husband Adam, and their six children moved from Maine for a fresh start but woke up on Nov. 21 to their U-Haul Truck and SUV gone from where they parked along Rochelle Avenue.

“All of the sentimental things that were in there, and our kids were just devastated,” Bair said. “We found a lock on the ground from the U-Haul door as someone just popped it out and drove off with everything.”

After filing a police report and posting to social media, Bair received a tip on Thanksgiving night that their U-Haul and SUV were parked just a couple blocks away, and miraculously most of the family’s belongings were still inside.

“A lot of the stuff that was in the front of the U-Haul is missing, but I’m just thankful for what was in the back, most of my kid’s belongings and the sentimental things, and those weren’t touched,” Bair said.

As for insurance, the Bair family had what was offered to them through U-Haul, however that only covered the U-Haul itself and none of their personal belongings.

While the family is beyond grateful they got most of their personal items back, the whole ordeal has them rethinking how they would handle a move like this in the future.

“I wish we would have had a GPS and had an alarm. Maybe put a boot on the wheel, just wish we would have done more to prevent this from happening because the U-Haul was way too easy to break into and steal.” Bair said.

Police are still searching for the suspects who stole the U-Haul and SUV.

The Bair family has created a GoFundMe for their losses if you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

‘Don’t hit Santa,’ Sunrise Hospital directs intoxicated and distracted driving prevention at teens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old admitted to drinking tequila and smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel and killing another driver early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police. It’s the most recent example of reckless teenage driving that officials hope to avoid more of. Those efforts include demonstrating the real-world dangers of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
actionnews5.com

Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A woman died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said 53-year-old Marcia Averett was found unconscious Sept. 30. She died at the hospital just under a month later Oct. 20. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Henderson mother shares struggle to support service dog, family pet

A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her service animal. Henderson mother shares struggle to support service …. A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Southern Highlands neighborhood bombarded with car break-ins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Southern Highlands community was bombarded by a group of people rummaging through their vehicles. On Monday morning, residents of Glenhaven awoke to find many of their belongings stolen from their cars. “When I woke up Monday morning to go to work, I saw an alert...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Suspect in kidnapping taken into custody in Nye County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A wanted fugitive in Nye County has finally been brought into police custody. Ryan Sanders, 37, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening by Nye County Sherrif’s Office (NCSO) detectives with the help of U.S. Marshalls, according to NCSO. His juvenile son has been located and is in good condition, according to […]
NYE COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy