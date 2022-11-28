Only on 8: Family gets a holiday miracle after all of their belongings were stolen from U-Haul truck

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family who had everything they owned stolen right after moving to Las Vegas experienced what they say is a holiday miracle when it was all found on Thanksgiving day.

Melissa Bair and her family had their entire lives packed up in a U-Haul truck when they moved to Las Vegas just a week ago. However, panic set in when not only their U-Haul truck was stolen but also their SUV attached to it.

“All of our belongings from the move, our whole life just left in there and someone took it,” Bair said.

Bair, her husband Adam, and their six children moved from Maine for a fresh start but woke up on Nov. 21 to their U-Haul Truck and SUV gone from where they parked along Rochelle Avenue.

“All of the sentimental things that were in there, and our kids were just devastated,” Bair said. “We found a lock on the ground from the U-Haul door as someone just popped it out and drove off with everything.”

After filing a police report and posting to social media, Bair received a tip on Thanksgiving night that their U-Haul and SUV were parked just a couple blocks away, and miraculously most of the family’s belongings were still inside.

“A lot of the stuff that was in the front of the U-Haul is missing, but I’m just thankful for what was in the back, most of my kid’s belongings and the sentimental things, and those weren’t touched,” Bair said.

As for insurance, the Bair family had what was offered to them through U-Haul, however that only covered the U-Haul itself and none of their personal belongings.

While the family is beyond grateful they got most of their personal items back, the whole ordeal has them rethinking how they would handle a move like this in the future.

“I wish we would have had a GPS and had an alarm. Maybe put a boot on the wheel, just wish we would have done more to prevent this from happening because the U-Haul was way too easy to break into and steal.” Bair said.

Police are still searching for the suspects who stole the U-Haul and SUV.

The Bair family has created a GoFundMe for their losses if you would like to donate, click here.

