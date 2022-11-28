Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients
The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”
The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Revealed: Photos
Another golf shoe from Jumpman is on the horizon. Michael Jordan was a huge golfer, which is exactly why shoes like the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf exist. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered a plethora of golf models, and this is an example of that. Numerous great silhouettes have earned their own golf variation, and avid golfers have been rejoicing.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low
With another year of exciting releases coming to a close for and its Nike SB team, eyes are already on what’s in store for 2023. Rumored in September, a collaboration between the skateboarding division and popular Mexican drink company Jarritos has been revealed via early pairs. The release follows 2020’s legendary Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky” as a crossover between sweets and sneakers.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 1 Surfaces in "Burgundy Crush"
Is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 with the release of the “Burgundy Crush” colorway, just in time to wrap up the Fall season. The latest release of the classic silhouette is constructed with a mix of premium materials. Plush velvet emphasizes the upper, while butter leather highlights the overlays and mudguards while faux reptilian-patterned leather is used on the heels. Monochrome tones hit the shoe, all arriving in similar shades from the tongue to the laces to the sole. Metallic gold highlights the upper eyelets and lace tips, while tonal branding matches the rubber outsole to round out the shoe.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
Fat Joe: Beef with 50 Cent Resulted in Losing $20 Million Michael Jordan Collaboration
Rapper Fat Joe has written a book with renowned hip-hop journalist, Shaheem Reid. In an excerpt featured on GQ’s website, the Bronx-raised hip-hop artist talks about losing a $20 million deal because of a hip-hop beef with perhaps the industry’s biggest antagonizer, Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent. In...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Officially Revealed
A Ma Maniére is back with a new Jumpman collab. A Ma Maniére is one of the most beloved sneaker stores in the United States, and it is a staple of Atlanta. The brand has been having a huge surge in popularity as of late, and much of it is due to its collaborations with Jumpman.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout
Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!. Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Vachetta Tan” Coming Soon
The Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting a new Fall colorway. Perhaps the greatest sneaker of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a truly phenomenal silhouette that fans have loved for a very long time. In fact, this year is special for the shoe, as it is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Any anniversary is a big one, but 40 years is a special mark.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
WRAL
JCPenney Black Friday Wow deals are live: $2.99 bath towels, $9.99 sweaters, $14.99 jackets, $19.99 women's boots, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $10 Bonus Reward
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The JCPenney Black Friday Wow sale is live with $19.99 women's boots, $14.99 coats, $9.99 cookware after rebate, $12.99 pajamas and robes, $2.99 bath towels, $5.99 women's tops, $16.99 bras, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $9.99 women's sweaters, $5.99 dog sweaters, $11.99 men's flannel, fleece and sleep pants, $17.99 haircare gift sets, $79.99 luggage sets, up to 50% off kids' dress clothing, 50% off family pajamas, up to 75& off jewelry, 60% off holiday decor, up to 50% off Levi's and much more! Plus, ear a $10 Bonus Reward for every $50 you spend through Nov. 30!
Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash
Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
Comments / 0