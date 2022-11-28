ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Help UMC patients this Giving Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This Giving Tuesday, the UMC Foundation is looking to raise money to establish a Patient Activity Cart. Being in the hospital, especially over the holiday season, can be stressful and depressing for many patients. They are hoping to stock this cart with comforting items, like...
Clark County fire stations to host holiday toy drive in December

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County firefighters are gearing up to host a three-week-long toy drive, benefitting local families. Starting Thursday, December 1, the community is encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys or gift cards at any Clark County fire station during business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week through Sunday, December 18.
Las Vegas airport hosts Christmas tree lighting ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is getting into the holiday spirit. The airport hosted a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, its first since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program featured the Doris French Elementary School choir performing a selection of...
Is 'retail therapy' harmful or helpful?

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report shows a record number of shoppers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the National Retail Federation, over 196 million people shopped in stores and online during the 5-day period from thanksgiving through CyberMonday. That's up nearly 17 million people from last...
Celebrate the holidays at the Las Vegas North & South Premium Outlets

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local shopping centers are getting into the holiday fun as they prepare to host several Christmas events in December. The Las Vegas North and South Premium Outlets will host several holiday events, including cookies with Santa, hands-free shopping, and more. Both locations will offer...
Annual Pokémon Go tour makes stop at Las Vegas area park in 2023

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Get your phones ready; it's time to catch some Pokémon. On Monday, the popular Pokemon-catching phone app, Pokemon Go, announced the next stop on their tour, set for Las Vegas. The two-day event will take place Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19, 2023,...
Las Vegas Metro Police Department held 'Coffee With A Cop' event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department is working to help our local LGBTQ+ community feel safe. Officers with the downtown area command held a "Coffee With A Cop" event at The Center, a Las Vegas LGBTQ+ community hub. With the recent Club Q mass shooting in...
Things to do: NFR happenings across Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is back, and Las Vegas is celebrating all across the valley. Check out the list below on where to get in on all the fun through the running of the event. During rodeo activities, Gilley’s is home to the Official...
Work continues to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Alzheimer's and Caregivers Month is coming to a close, but the work to fight the disease and raise awareness continues. Two stories have gained attention as of late. There is a possible breakthrough with a new experimental drug, and a high-profile actor is taking some time away after learning about his genetic predisposition to the disease.
Seven Lions to perform in Downtown Las Vegas for 2023 tour

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to light up the night sky as DJ Seven Lions makes their way to Las Vegas. The EDM artist announced the dates for its 2023 Beyond the Veil - The Journey III Tour. Each performance features a night of LED light shows and...
Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait

Las Vegas (KSNV) — They're the only carpenter's tribute with not only a Karen Carpenter, but also a Richard Carpenter and they're back with their holiday special. Sally Olson and Ned Mills join us live now.
2 injured in house fire near Eastern, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire broke out in the east Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a fire on Hoyt Avenue, near Eastern and Sahara avenues, around 1:45 a.m., a city spokesperson said.
Report: Most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The results are in, and some common pet names remained superior in 2022. Online marketplace Rover just released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report, unveiling many pet name trends throughout the country and here in the valley. According to the report, Charlie was the...
