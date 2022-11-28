Read full article on original website
soultracks.com
Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl
For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
Matteo Bocelli is ready to pave his own musical path with debut Pop album
Matteo Bocelli, the son of Classical icon, Andrea Bocelli, is paving his own path in the music industry. While he shares a love for Classical music with his father, it’s Pop music that will be present on his debut, solo album
hypebeast.com
The North Face Celebrates 30 Years of the Nuptse Jacket
Few outerwear pieces are as esteemed, iconic, and seminal as the Nuptse from The North Face — which turns 30 years old this year. In celebration of this, TNF is releasing the ‘92 Nuptse collection; a stitch-for-stitch homage to the piece that started our love affair with the pioneering outdoors brand.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Following the inaugural release of its Ultimo 2022 range, Palace is now readying the drop of the Week 2 drop of its Holiday 2022 collection. The Week 2 release for the season features outerwear, sweatshirts, pants, caps, and beanies. The Holiday 2022 Week 2 release is led by the warm...
hypebeast.com
Patta and Tommy Hilfiger Reunite to Celebrate '90s NYC Hip-Hop
Last year, Patta and Tommy Hilfiger came together to celebrate Black unity, and now the duo is back with a capsule collection centered around the golden age of New York City hip-hop. In the 1990s, NYC was a melting pot of lyrical prowess, birthing seminal creatives like Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, Mase, Biggie, and many more, and now this plays as the inspiration for Patta and Tommy Hilfiger to celebrate their streetwear roots.
hypebeast.com
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Studio" Restocks This Week
When Tom Sachs announced that his latest project with would be perennial, skeptics questioned the validity of this commitment. Known for highly-sought after collaborations with the Swoosh, the American contemporary artist has held true to his word thus far with his initial NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Studio” colorway hitting shelves for a third time this year.
hypebeast.com
Our Legacy Recasts Its Fall 2022 Campaign As Box Tees
This past August, Stockholm-based brand Our Legacy launched its Fall 2022 collection with a campaign shot by Thomas Hauser. Now, the brand is recasting the campaign as limited edition box tees. Appearing in crisp white, the shirts feature three images from the Fall 2022 campaign on the front. On the...
hypebeast.com
McIntosh Labs and The Grateful Dead Deliver the "Wall of Sound" Capsule
Celebrating the most unique traveling concert sound system in history, McIntosh Labs and The Grateful Dead have come together for the “Wall of Sound” capsule collection. Back in 1974, the two music icons unveiled the famed “Wall of Sound” at the San Francisco Cow Palace. The sound system stood over 100 feet wide and three stories tall with 48 McIntosh MC2300 amplifiers. Pushing 28,800 Watts of power, the sonic display has inspired modern concert amplification and helped mark one of the most pivotal moments in music history.
hypebeast.com
King Kennedy Releases Tactical Boots Made From Persian Rug Scraps
Mikael Kennedy has built a name for himself in the fashion industry by being the go-to contact for sourcing and crafting one-of-a-kind Persian rugs. And this season, he’s taking his craft back into the realm of footwear to generate a collection of limited-edition tactical boots that are all made from antique rugs woven in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
DJ Club connects electronic music lovers to a fun learning environment
The DJ Club hosts weekly mixers on Friday evenings from 6-8 pm to give EDM music lovers a space to learn and collaborate. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts and Life Producer. While dancing at Midway, Library Bar or Ethyl & Tank, there is a chance the DJ performing started as a member of Ohio State’s DJ Club.
Guitar World Magazine
Meet the ‘Stringer’ Telecaster, one of Fender’s wildest experimental electric guitars
The history of a bona fide six-string unicorn, as told by vintage guitar expert David Davidson of New York’s Well Strung Guitars. “This guitar probably left the factory around 1975, but it was put together earlier on by Philip Kubicki in Fender’s R&D department. It was likely made around 1971, and finally completed around ’75 as the original pots date to then.
hypebeast.com
'The Simpsons' House Gets Reimagined in Eight British Home Styles
The Simpsons have been living at 742 Evergreen Terrace since 1989, and since then their home has become an artfully-animated symbol of middle America’s suburban architecture. Now, however, HouseholdQuotes has redesigned Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, Santa’s Little Helper and Snowball/Snowball II’s home in eight different British architectural styles, imagining how The Simpsons might live if they were located on the other side of the pond.
hypebeast.com
Helly Hansen’s HH-118389225 Explores Camouflage Prints for FW22
Helly Hansen’s HH-118389225 is following up on its mountainous collection for Spring/Summer 2022 with a new collection for the Winter season that uses the brand’s 140 years of experience in crafting performance wear to present a capsule that is packed with functional quality. The new offering from HH...
hypebeast.com
(B).STROY's Givenchy TK-360+ Mid Comes With Its Own NFT
Matthew M Williams loves collaborations, having used the creative format to both elevate his own brand 1017 ALYX 9SM and the House he currently designs for, Givenchy. Now, following on from Givenchy’s collaboration with (B).STROY, the two are expanding their effort for the drop of the TK-360+ Mid, coming in three unique colorways.
hypebeast.com
On Keeps Things Moving With Its New Cloudaway "Smoky Quartz" Sneaker
Hot on the heels of its recently-dropped “Lumos” collection — which was packed with technical running garments — Swiss sportswear brand On has just presented a new limited-edition running shoe in the form of the Cloudaway “Smoky Quartz.”. Traditionally, On is best known for supplying...
hypebeast.com
99%IS- Delivers Drop 1 of Its VOL.17 "I am 99%. From 1%." Collection
Originally revealed back in August, 99%IS- has now release Drop 1 of its VOL.17 “I am 99%. From 1%.” collection. Helping kick off the 10th anniversary of the label designed by Bajowoo, the expansive range serves to cover both the Fall/Winter 2022 and Spring/Summer 2023 seasons. Comprised of...
Apple Music Replay: How to find your top songs and artists of 2022
Apple Music has launched its own look back at 2022 in music, Apple Music Replay.The company’s take on Spotify Wrapped, which allows users to look back at their most played songs and artists of the year, arrived on Wednesday 30 November.Apple Replay compiles the biggest songs into a personalised playlist, basing their findings on a user’s Apple Music listening history, the number of plays for a song, artist, album, playlist, genre and station and the amount of time spent listening in those categories.It has been redesigned for 2022.How to find your Apple Music ReplayIn order to find your year...
Check Out The 6 Bands Chosen For The 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands
The final 6 HBCU bands for the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands have officially been chosen. Check out which HBCU bands were chosen inside.
hypebeast.com
Supreme Announces 'Play Dead' Skate Video, Photobook, and T-Shirt Drop
Following the reveal of its team-up with denim imprint True Religion, Supreme has announced the debut of its third full-length skate video, Play Dead. The 53-minute tape shot by William Strobeck will feature an array of renowned Supreme team riders, including Tyshawn Jones, Kader Sylla, Ben Kadow, Troy Gipson, Sully Cormier, Seven Strong, Kris Brown, Nik Stain, Auguste Bouznad, Caleb Barnett, Aidan Mackey, Rowan Zorilla, Vincent Touzery, Sean Pablo, Sage Elsesser, Beatrice Domond, and Mark Gonzales. The team will storm the streets of the Big Apple, showcasing their diverse set of skills on board.
