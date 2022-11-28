COLLEGE SIGNINGS: McDevitt, Harper, Hull to continue baseball careers; Cunningham twins to Frontier

Read full article on original website
wgel.com
County Teams Lose In Regional
Semifinal games were played Tuesday night in the IESA Class 8-1A regional in Carrollton, and neither Bond County school was able to pick up a win. The Mulberry Grove girls were defeated by Jerseyville St. Francis 34-14, and Pocahontas fell to Carrollton St. John 37-19.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
edglentoday.com
63-Year-Old Man Dies In Fatal Crash On Illinois Route 127 At Illinois Route 143
BOND COUNTY - A 63-year-old Mulberry Grove male died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 127 at Illinois Route 143 in Bond County at 4:18 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022. The man who died in the crash was identified by ISP as Robert L. Elmore. This is...
wgel.com
More Released On Fatal Rt. 127 Crash
Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday. Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Ford F250 was northbound behind Elmore. The truck was driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle. A third vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Bly’s Town & Country, which caused Benhoff’s F250 to strike Elmore’s vehicle.
Effingham Radio
Siemer Milling Company To Be Featured On “How America Works” TV Show
Siemer Milling Company is excited to announce that they will be appearing on an upcoming episode of How America Works with Mike Rowe. The hour-long television episode, slated to air on December 5th at 7:00 PM CT on the Fox Business Network will focus solely on Siemer Milling Company, its employees, wheat suppliers, and the important role they play in the milling industry.
WAND TV
Head-on collision on Lake Shore Drive leaves two injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have blocked off traffic lanes west of Jasper on Lake Shore Drive due to a collision. WAND is working to learn more, at this time no further information has been released. Update 9:32 p.m. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, two people...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Kenneth M. Lamb of Shumway for an Effingham County FTA warrant for contempt. Kenneth posted $200 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 43 year old Kevin L. McWhorter of Edgewood for domestic battery. Kevin was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Charleston Woman Arrested For Burglary
The following information comes from the Charleston Police Facebook Page:. Jessica L. Steeples of Charleston was arrested for burglary of personal items, cash, and bank cards. Charleston Officers responded to the 2500 block of Woodlawn Drive for a report of a burglary where the victims claimed loss of cash, jewelry, medications, and bank cards. Charleston Investigators analyzed witness statements and search warrants in obtaining reasonable grounds to believe Steeples was responsible for the crime.
newschannel20.com
Woman suffered life-threatening injuries after head-on crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people were hurt on Tuesday in a head-on collision in Decatur. According to Decatur police who were called to the scene around 5:24 p.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Lake Shore Drive approaching Silas Street, and an SUV was stopped on Lake Shore Drive facing eastbound in the left-hand driving lane waiting to make a left turn on to Silas Street.
WAND TV
Eastbound lanes on Mound Road closed due to crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Eastbound lanes on Mound Road in Decatur have been closed due to a crash near Colin Court. Police, Fire, and Ambulance are all on the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with...
Effingham Radio
Vandalia Man Arrested for Multiple Burglaries
The following has been released by the Vandalia Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On November 22, 2022, Timothy M. Shellenbarger age 33 of Vandalia was arrested by the Vandalia Police Department for possession of a weapon by a felon. After further investigation we have multiple charges against Timothy. Timothy faces charges for burglary to Wehrle Brothers. Burglary to a motor vehicle from A to Z Automotive and burglary and theft of tools from a construction trailer in Vandalia. Our investigation continues into these thefts.
WAND TV
Three people displaced by fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — The Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 102 N 12th St. around 4 p.m. According to a release from CFD, one resident was home at the time of the fire, escaped through a second story window, and was treated at the scene. Several pet dogs perished in the fire.
Two firefighters hurt, person displaced in Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two firefighters with the Decatur Fire Department were hurt while responding to a house fire on Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived at the 1500 block of N. Main St., where responders found a two-story home with heavy fire in the back of the home, fire in the attic, and smoke coming […]
Effingham Radio
Applications For Vacant Effingham County Circuit Clerk Position Now Being Accepted
The Effingham County Republican Central Committee has set up the following procedure for selecting a recommendation to the Effingham County Board to fill the future vacancy of the Effingham County Circuit Clerk’s current term. This recommendation is due to the announcement of the Retirement of Republican Circuit Clerk John Niemerg at the end of this year.
WAND TV
Man accused of assaulting neighbor for being gay found not guilty by reason of insanity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who was arrested for allegedly breaking into his neighbor's home, tying him up, beating him, and trying to kill him because he is homosexual was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Ethan Dickerson was arrested on February 17 for Attempted First Degree...
wmay.com
Coles County Man Headed To Prison For Tax Fraud
A Coles County businessman has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for tax fraud. Federal prosecutors say 53-year-old Jay Edward Fisher deducted Social Security and Medicare taxes from the paychecks of employees at his Mattoon insurance agency, but failed to turn that money over to the government. Instead, he moved that money into personal accounts. Fisher also failed to file his own taxes during those years.
