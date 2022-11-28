Read full article on original website
Black child actor heckled and booed during Royal Opera House performance of Alcina
A Black child performer was heckled during the Royal Opera House production of Alcina. The central London venue is currently showing the Handel opera until 26 November. On Tuesday (8 November), young actor Malakai M Bayoh gave his debut performance in the role of Oberto.Soon after the evening’s show, audience members shared on social media that there had been a disturbance during Bayoh’s solo, caused by someone in the crowd.“Vile behaviour from one audience member at Alcina at the Royal Opera House,” began one tweet by journalist Rebecca Franks. “He booed and heckled the young boy singing (in a lovely...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dies at 63
Irene Cara, the pop star behind the soundtrack hits “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died. The singer and actor was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Judith A. Moose, Cara’s publicist, wrote in a Twitter message early on Saturday, November 26. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”
Bob Dylan Wept Watching a Musical That Featured His Songs: ‘I Was Stunned’
Bob Dylan watched the musical "The Girl From the North Country." He said he felt incredibly moved by the show and cried.
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Harrison Team on New Musical Development Venture
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Harrison are launching a new musical theater venture. The well-known composer and international producer have come together to form Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, a joint endeavor that will see the long-time collaborators producing new entries for Webber’s musical catalog. More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Burnett Departing as Head of MGM Worldwide TVFreddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92Legendary Pictures Finds New Home at Sony Lloyd Webber described Harrison as “easily one of the world’s leading young theater producers” in a partnership that “will build on our relationship.” “On a personal level, I am thrilled,” the composer...
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day
For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
Royal Opera House Announces Cast Changes for Various Productions
The Royal Opera House has announced a number of cast changes for several productions. The company said that in “The Magic Flute” Nina Minasyan has withdrawn from the performances on Dec. 16, 19, 22, 28, 30, and Jan. 21, 24, and 27. The role of the Queen of the Night will now be performed by Aigul Khismatullina on Dec. 16, 19, 22, 28, 30, and Kathryn Lewek on Jan. 21, 24, and 27. Both will make their Royal Opera House debut.
'The Phantom of the Opera' extends its long Broadway goodbye
The masked man of Broadway is going out strong.“The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — has postponed its final performance by eight weeks, pushing its final curtain from February to April after ticket demand spiked. Last week, the show raked in an eye-popping $2,2 million with a full house.The musical — a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts — will now play its final Broadway performance on April 16. When it closes, it will have played 13,981 performances.“We are all thrilled that not only the show’s wonderful fans have been snapping...
Theater Latté Da presents "Christmas at the Local"
Theater Latté Da Presents the World Premiere of Christmas at the Local, opening on December 2.Click here for more.
Frank Sinatra Stage Musical In Works With ‘Diana’ Writer Joe DiPietro And Triple Tony Winner Kathleen Marshall
EXCLUSIVE: A new stage musical based on the life and career of Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, the legendary Frank Sinatra, is in the works, with a book by Memphis and Diana writer Joe DiPietro and direction and choreography by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall. Producing will be Universal Music Group Theatrical in association with Tina Sinatra and Frank Sinatra Enterprises. Related Story ‘Slave Play’ Author Jeremy O. Harris & New York Jet CJ Uzomah Join Broadway's 'Ain’t No Mo’' As Co-Producers Related Story 'The Phantom Of The Opera' Gets Two-Month Broadway Reprieve, Sets New Closing Date Related Story Broadway's 'A Doll's House' With Jessica Chastain Sets...
New musical based on Frank Sinatra's life in development
NEW YORK -- A new musical based on the life of Frank Sinatra is being developed.Sinatra gained international fame as one of the world's best-selling performers.The Hoboken, New Jersey, native was also an Oscar winner.Sinatra's daughter Tina said a stage production will give audiences new perspectives into her father's enduring legacy."Sinatra the Musical" will be directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall.There's no word on a date or location for the musical.
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Pushes Back Broadway Closing Date
The music isn’t going quietly into the night. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s box office juggernaut, The Phantom of the Opera, will now close April 16, 2023 according to the New York Times, after originally announcing it would close February 18. Currently, Ben Crawford is starring in the title role...
'The Phantom of the Opera' extends Broadway run for eight weeks due to high demand
The music of the night will continue for eight weeks longer than expected.
High Definition Tape Transfer Releases Rare Concert Recording Starring Maria Callas
High Definition Tape Transfers has released a rare recording featuring superstar icon Maria Callas. The recording will feature a Copenhagen concert dating from June 9, 1963 featuring the famed soprano alongside conductor Georges Prêtre leading the Danish Radio Symphony. The CD features music from “Guglielmo Tell,” “Norma,” “I Vespri...
'Phantom of the Opera' Postpones Broadway Closing Due to Historic Ticket Sales
The Phantom of the Opera is already the longest-running show in Broadway history, and now it will stick around a little longer. After announcing that the show would close in February 2023—ending a record-breaking 35-year run—producers have now extended its stay on Broadway due to historic ticket sales. The New York Times reports that the show grossed $2.2 million the week of Thanksgiving, its highest total ever. Due to the demand, the show will stay open for an additional eight weeks until April 16, 2023.
Leonard Cohen’s Yom Kippur War Concerts to Become Limited TV Series
In 1973, Leonard Cohen traveled to the Sinai desert, performing a series of concerts for Israeli soldiers on the frontlines of the Yom Kippur War. His visit to the war-torn region is set to become a limited TV drama, titled Who By Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai. An adaptation...
