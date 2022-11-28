While baked beans are available in America, they aren't nearly the phenomenon in the U.S. that they are across the pond, where you'll find baked beans served up as part of a full English breakfast, or simply a full English or fry-up, along with bacon, eggs, fried tomatoes, fried mushrooms, black pudding, bubble and squeak, and fried and toasted bread, per the English Breakfast Society. (Bubble and squeak, by the way, is a dish made of mashed potatoes and cabbage, according to British Food: A History). You can also find baked beans commonly served as part of a classic simple tea which is just what it sounds like (via The British Shoppe). So it might seem obvious to put them on a pizza.

