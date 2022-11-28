Kansas Volleyball returns to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season

Despite falling in straight sets in the season finale, the Jayhawks are back in the NCAA Tournament after finishing .500 in conference play.

The Kansas Jayhawks entered the final stretch of the season looking for either a big win or a strong finish to guarantee their spot in the NCAA Tournament this season. Unfortunately, they were not able to secure either, losing down in Austin two week ago and dropping the season finale on the road in three straight sets down in Lubbock, TX.

Despite that, Kansas was selected for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night for the second consecutive season. The Jayhawks finished the regular season 18-10 and 8-8 in Big 12 play, which was good for a 5th place finish in the conference. Five Big 12 teams were selected for this years tournament, with 1st seeded Texas, TCU, 6th-seeded Iowa State and 4th seeded Baylor joining Kansas..

Kansas will once again start the tournament in the state of Nebraska. Last year, the Jayhawks advanced all the way to the Sweet 16 after upsetting second-seeded Creighton by a score of three sets to one in Omaha, Nebraska. It was the first time that they had made it to the Sweet 16 since the 2015 season, when they advanced all the way to the FInal Four.

This year, Kansas will face the seventh-seeded Miami Hurricanes in the first round. Like Kansas, Miami is making their second consecutive postseason appearance after a second round loss to the Florida Gators. This season, the Jurricanes were 19-10 and 12-6 in the ACC., good for a fourth place finish.

Should Kansas advance to the second round, they will likely face the second-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers, who finished 24-5 and 16-4 in the Big Ten, good for a second place finish.

First serve is scheduled at 4:30pm Central on December 1st. We will update this post with broadcast information as soon as it is available.

