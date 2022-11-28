Read full article on original website
Related
Here are 8 of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has seen incredible discounts in the last week, making it one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. If you picked up a Fold 4 during the sales or if you've had one since launch, keeping it protected should be a priority, considering how expensive it is to repair a device like this. Thankfully, the Cyber Monday deals apply to cases and accessories. These are the best-discounted cases you can get for the Fold 4 today.
How to change ringtone on an Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using the same ringtone as your co-workers, employees, friends, or family members can be confusing. Or maybe you find that the default ringtone on your budget Android phone isn't for you. Android allows you to change the ringtone and assign a custom tune for a specific contact. When the default ringtone on your Android phone is too basic, is the same as everyone else's, or is just something that doesn't fit your personality, change it. You can either pick one of the built-in ringtones or select a custom tune from the file manager.
Samsung’s self-repair program may soon let you fix your Galaxy smartwatch or earbuds
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is among the few smartphone makers to provide a self-service repair program for some of its devices. Announced in late March 2022, the Korean giant started selling self-repair replacement parts, tools, and guides for the Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+ in the US in August in partnership with iFixit. A new patent trademark filing from Samsung suggests the self-repair program could expand to include more device types, with repair guides becoming easier to obtain.
Sonos is entering four new product categories — here's what they might be
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sonos is already a big name in audio hardware, known for its popular soundbars and a whole range of wireless speaker options. But for all it offers now, what's next? We're finally starting to get a sense of what to expect, thanks to what the company shared in the Sonos quarterly earnings call earlier this month — even as many details are still quite vague.
You won't find a better Google Pixel 7 deal this Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Considering the sheer number of Black Friday deals we've encountered over the past week, it's been hard to keep track of them all. Moreover, given how quickly deals run out of stock during the annual shopping extravaganza, it's understandable why people wait until Cyber Monday to pick up their favorite smartphones on sale. Well, if you've missed out on the Pixel 7 deals over the weekend, we have some good news for you. Online retailers are offering big discounts on unlocked models of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the mid-range Pixel 6a, with a maximum of $150 in savings.
A high-powered Lenovo Chromebook sees a low sale price for Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most Chromebooks are limited to low-grade Celeron or Pentium processors, if not slower. That's not the case with this premium model from Lenovo, which is under a big discount right now for the next couple of days. Its 128 GB of storage is double that of most others, and you can even opt for 256 GB if you need it.There is also 8 GB of RAM, twice the amount found in many competitors. The capable hardware and 13-inch Full HD display make this one of the nicest small-form-factor Chromebooks out there.
The FOMO-inducing Nest Audio deal sold out at Google, but here's where you can still grab it
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. $100 at Best Buy $100 at B&H $100 at Target $100 at Crutchfield $100 at Lowe's $100 at Kohl's $50 at Walmart (Sky, Sage, Sand) $50 at Walmart (Charcoal) $100 at Home Depot.
AI art, a viral social network, and a port of a massive battle royal lead Google's best apps for 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As we head into the final month of the year, it's time to start handing out some superlatives to the gadgets, products, apps, and entertainment we loved in 2022. Just a month after opening up voting in the Users' Choice categories, it's Google's turn. If you've been wondering what made for the best games and apps on the Play Store this year, wonder no further.
The Android Police podcast gives OnePlus's new update policy some golf claps
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. December has come and we're on a merry-go-round here in Androidland with plenty to keep us busy. Whether we're bringing out our spectrometers for color critiques, needlessly bashing OnePlus (more than we have to) for its software updates, and rightfully bashing Elon Musk for using his favorite hammer to bash all his Twitter problems into shape, we invite you to come along with the Android Police podcast as we head into the last month of 2022 together!
The best Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases are a steal this Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you bought one at launch or snagged your shiny new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro sometime between Black Friday and today, it would be prudent to protect your Pixel. Cases aren't just good for keeping your phone safe from sinister scratches and scuffs; some cases look downright stylish while doing it. If you want to save some green at the same time, there are plenty of fantastic Cyber Monday deals, Pixel cases included. Whether you want full-blown fashion accessories, or something more spartan, plenty of the best Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases also happen to have some of the best discounts.
Get these great Google Nest products for up to $66 off during these fantastic Cyber Monday deals
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many deals that began last week are continuing through Cyber Monday. Google's devices have received excellent discounts, including the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max. The Nest Hub Max tops our list of the best Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, but for those unwilling to shell out the $164 price, the cheap-but-excellent Nest Hub is only $50.
Honor Magic Vs hands-on: Samsung better watch out
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Honor surprised everyone earlier this year when it announced that it would be the very first Chinese company to launch a book-style foldable outside its domestic market. Since then, the company confirmed that this foldable would come out in January 2023, beating the rumored Google Pixel Fold to the punch. We now know that the foldable will be the Magic Vs, the awkwardly named successor to Honor's first folding phone, the Magic V.
Android TV 13 is ready for prime time with plenty of behind-the-scenes changes
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Unlike Android betas on your phone — which invite practically anyone with a modern Pixel device to give it a go — Android TV's annual rounds of preview software aren't quite as easy to access. When Android TV 13 arrived on the scene earlier this year, we were excited to give it a whirl. Unfortunately, you needed a specific piece of dev-focused hardware to get that far. The second beta was even more restricted, limiting installs solely to emulators. While that difficulty isn't changing today, Android TV 13 is finally out of beta, bringing us one step closer to actually experiencing the latest version of Google's big-screen OS.
Get work done from anywhere with these Cyber Monday deals on portable and capable Chromebooks
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Convenience, portability, and affordability make Chromebooks an excellent choice for travelers, students, and plenty of other computer users. Thanks to Cyber Monday, they cost less than ever. And although the hardware in most entry-level Chromebooks isn't exactly professional-grade, it doesn't need to be since Chrome OS requires little processing power.
Here's your first look at the Google Pixel 7a
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are still Google's latest and greatest smartphones, but we're already excited for the future. Considering how fantastic both devices are, the promise of a Pixel 7a is just too alluring. A cheaper, smaller Pixel 7 could make for one of the best phones for 2023, especially considering early reports suggest some big improvements to the display, camera, and even wireless charging. If you've been dying for an early glimpse at Google's next-gen budget-friendly phone, you don't have to wait for the new year for a preview.
How to use Spotify on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Spotify is one of the most popular playlist music apps accessible on most platforms, tripling in revenue over the last five years from 2021, but impressively you still don't have to pay a single cent to enjoy the core features Spotify has to offer. Spotify offers plenty of features tailored to Android users, even while pairing well with your favorite wireless earbuds. In today's guide we walk you through how to install the Spotify app, register for a new account, and play Spotify on your Android device.
This week's Xiaomi 13 launch has been postponed
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Xiaomi 13 was confirmed to launch in China on December 1 at what we expected to be one of the final big phone launches of the year. Now, the company has confirmed that the event will be postponed, and it’ll now be happening at a currently unconfirmed later date. While Xiaomi hasn’t shared the reasoning for the delay, it’s thought to be due to the death of the former President of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Zemin. That news was announced on November 30, and it seems to be why Xiaomi has chosen to delay.
How to check if your text was read on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.
Synology brings your family photos to the living room TV
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Synology Photos is among the best Google Photos alternatives that allow you to host all your photos without spending anything extra on a monthly subscription if you own one of Synology's top consumer NAS units. It also helps that the Synology app mimics many of Google Photos’s smart features, such as facial detection. Now, you can do all that on a big screen with the native Synology Photos app available for your living room TV.
The best Pokémon clones on Android in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Pokémon games have a formula that can be seriously addicting. Sadly, the series is locked behind a Nintendo vault, so you can only play these titles if you are in that ecosystem. Thankfully, Pokémon isn't the only game with monster-catching mechanics and the Pokémon trading card game (TCG) flavoring. So we've rounded up the best Android games that often become mistaken for Pokémon clones, all while playable on your favorite Android gaming phone. So, you can "catch 'em all," just in a different IP.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0