Top El Paso high school football players selected for annual all-star game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All eyes are set on the 30th Annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game that will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Student Activities Complex.

But before the players take the field, they’ll need to know what uniform they’ll be repping.

On Sunday, the Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Draft was held at the Ysleta Independent School District Headquarters.

Many people packed into the atrium at the facility to see a very talented senior class get one more shining moment of high school football before the All-Star game. 90 student-athletes heard their named called and were either selected by team ‘Blue Thunder’ or team ‘Red Storm’.

The No. 1 pick in the draft was Parkland wide receiver, and Texas Tech commit, DJ Crest. Crest will suit up for the Red Storm. The No. 2 pick was Franklin’s Beau Sparks who will suit up for Blue Thunder. Crest and Sparks are just two of the many names that were called up on stage on Sunday.

Other players that were drafted were Riverside quarterback Angel “Speedy” Munoz (Blue Thunder), Parkland offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie III (Red Storm), Andress wide receiver Malcolm Anderson (Blue Thunder), and Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos (Red Storm) just to name a few.

Here is the full roster for both teams for the 30th Annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game:

Courtesy: Greater El Paso Football Showcase

The 30th Annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Socorro Independent School District’s Student Activities Complex (SAC). Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. Mountain Time. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

