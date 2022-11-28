ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit and compelled the lender to set aside higher provisions. Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.62 billion ($1.95...
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as China lockdowns weigh on resource shares

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) TSX ends down 163.28 points, or 0.8%, at 20,220.49. TORONTO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, pulling back a 5-1/2-month high, as concern about the economic impact of China's strict COVID-19 policies put pressure on resource shares.
NASDAQ

European shares pare gains as technology, consumer stocks weigh

ASM rises on expectation of smaller fall in China sales. Nov 29 (Reuters) - European shares gave up gains on Tuesday as technology and consumer stocks slipped, offsetting a rally in commodity-linked shares spurred by hopes that Beijing could ease COVID-19 curbs following recent protests. The pan-European STOXX 600 index...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rally for second month; GDP data, Powell speech eyed

BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at record highs for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, extending their daily rally to seven days and logging a second straight month of gains, boosted by hopes of a less hawkish interest rate environment. A surge in the final half an...
Shipping stocks in the crosshairs as China fears mount

What’s bad for China is bad for ocean shipping stocks. China is pivotal to tanker and dry bulk demand, as well as to containerized cargo flows. Analysts have been touting the reopening of China’s economy following COVID lockdowns as a positive catalyst for shipping stocks. Not only has that not happened but COVID cases in China have spiked — with 40,000 cases reported Sunday — and Chinese citizens have taken to the streets to protest lockdowns.
US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies after Powell eyes slower rate hikes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Tesla up as sales in China nearly double in November - data. U.S. private payrolls growth slows in November - ADP. *. S&P 500 +1.71%, Nasdaq +2.87%, Dow +0.93%. (Adds...
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?

Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs

Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million

(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has slashed its BYD stake by 22% in 4 months - and raked in a roughly $1.2 billion profit on the shares sold

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has sold about $1.3 billion of BYD stock in recent months. Berkshire spent about $49 million on the shares, meaning it has realized an estimated 25-fold return. Berkshire has slashed its stake in the Chinese electric-vehicle company by 22% so far. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has...
BRIEF-Lundin Gold Share Capital And Voting Rights Update

* LUNDIN GOLD SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sourasis Bose)
5 major crypto failures, including bankruptcies, of year 2022

Terra’s fall in May can be said to be the trigger behind the troubles that have gripped the cryptoverse for the last six months. Celsius and Voyager were two popular names to file for bankruptcy in July, with FTX and BlockFi joining the list in November. The year 2022...
Kalkine Media lists 5 under $50 dividend stocks to watch before 2023

Slate Grocery’s rental revenue was US$ 48.4 million in Q3 2022. In Q3 2022, Northland Power’s sales were C$ 555.85 million. Cenovus Energy’s net earnings in Q3 2022 were C$ 1,609 million. Dividend stocks are companies that offer dividends to investors from the profits they generate. The...

