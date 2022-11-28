Read full article on original website
One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered a bear market in 2022. Based on the latest round of 13F filings, one exceptionally successful billionaire investor refused to put any money to work during the third quarter. Despite a multitude of metrics and historic data...
Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit and compelled the lender to set aside higher provisions. Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.62 billion ($1.95...
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as China lockdowns weigh on resource shares
(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) TSX ends down 163.28 points, or 0.8%, at 20,220.49. TORONTO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, pulling back a 5-1/2-month high, as concern about the economic impact of China's strict COVID-19 policies put pressure on resource shares.
5 Vulnerable Stocks to Avoid the Rest of This Year
Despite the expected slowdown of interest rate hikes, investors are concerned about a recession next year. This could mean more pain for stocks that have already fallen significantly this year....
European shares pare gains as technology, consumer stocks weigh
ASM rises on expectation of smaller fall in China sales. Nov 29 (Reuters) - European shares gave up gains on Tuesday as technology and consumer stocks slipped, offsetting a rally in commodity-linked shares spurred by hopes that Beijing could ease COVID-19 curbs following recent protests. The pan-European STOXX 600 index...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rally for second month; GDP data, Powell speech eyed
BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at record highs for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, extending their daily rally to seven days and logging a second straight month of gains, boosted by hopes of a less hawkish interest rate environment. A surge in the final half an...
The S&P 500 will be flat and have no earnings growth in 2023, even in a soft-landing scenario with 1% GDP gain, Goldman Sachs strategist says
Goldman Sachs' chief US equity strategist expects a soft landing with the US economy growing about 1% next year. But the S&P 500 will still end up about flat in 2023, David Kostin told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. In addition, companies in the S&P 500 will see no earnings growth...
Shipping stocks in the crosshairs as China fears mount
What’s bad for China is bad for ocean shipping stocks. China is pivotal to tanker and dry bulk demand, as well as to containerized cargo flows. Analysts have been touting the reopening of China’s economy following COVID lockdowns as a positive catalyst for shipping stocks. Not only has that not happened but COVID cases in China have spiked — with 40,000 cases reported Sunday — and Chinese citizens have taken to the streets to protest lockdowns.
US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies after Powell eyes slower rate hikes
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Tesla up as sales in China nearly double in November - data. U.S. private payrolls growth slows in November - ADP. *. S&P 500 +1.71%, Nasdaq +2.87%, Dow +0.93%. (Adds...
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?
Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs
Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million
(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has slashed its BYD stake by 22% in 4 months - and raked in a roughly $1.2 billion profit on the shares sold
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has sold about $1.3 billion of BYD stock in recent months. Berkshire spent about $49 million on the shares, meaning it has realized an estimated 25-fold return. Berkshire has slashed its stake in the Chinese electric-vehicle company by 22% so far. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has...
Dow notches highest close since April, S&P 500 ends marginally lower but holds above 4,000
U.S. stocks finished mixed on Friday with the Dow notching its highest close since April 21, while the S&P 500 index finished marginally lower, but held above the key 4,000 level. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite finished lower following back-to-back gains. All three major U.S. benchmarks finished the week with modest...
BRIEF-Lundin Gold Share Capital And Voting Rights Update
* LUNDIN GOLD SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sourasis Bose)
Stocks Higher, Apple, Activision, Ford, Black Friday - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday November 25:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher, Dollar Extends Retreat. U.S. equity futures bumped higher Friday, while the dollar extended its retreat in foreign exchanged markets heading into the holiday-shortened session amid bets on smaller near-term rates hikes from the Federal Reserve.
5 major crypto failures, including bankruptcies, of year 2022
Terra’s fall in May can be said to be the trigger behind the troubles that have gripped the cryptoverse for the last six months. Celsius and Voyager were two popular names to file for bankruptcy in July, with FTX and BlockFi joining the list in November. The year 2022...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide As Hawkish Fed Blunts China Covid Hopes
Stocks ended mixed Tuesday, while the dollar drifted lower against its global peers and Treasury yields stabilized, as investors looked for a change in China's strict Covid health policies following rare weekend protests in the world's second-largest economy. Security remains tight in major Chinese cities, however, and comments from high-ranking...
Kalkine Media lists 5 under $50 dividend stocks to watch before 2023
Slate Grocery’s rental revenue was US$ 48.4 million in Q3 2022. In Q3 2022, Northland Power’s sales were C$ 555.85 million. Cenovus Energy’s net earnings in Q3 2022 were C$ 1,609 million. Dividend stocks are companies that offer dividends to investors from the profits they generate. The...
BRIEF-Magna Gold Says Revenues For Q3 2022 Were $15.7 Million Compared To $32.8 Million During Q3 2021
* REVENUES FOR Q3 2022 WERE $15.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $32.8 MILLION DURING Q3 2021. * GOLD PRODUCTION OF 9,256 OUNCES DURING Q3 2022 COMPARED TO 19,102 OUNCES DURING Q3 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
