ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Climate-friendly landscaping becomes more prevalent in Valley

By Richard Smith Mail
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmgKk_0jPXFj0g00

As cities update their development and design language for new homes, look for more language dealing with climate change and the environmental impact of new housing developments.

In the course of updating its land development ordinances, Surprise considered not allowing grass lawns with any new homes, but councilors did not support this measure.

Surprise’s new land development ordinance and planning and engineering design standards went into effect in January 2021. While they were not a complete departure, a lot of the parameters relating to landscaping and trees in new developments was included with climate change in mind.

“The LDO includes provisions to reduce heat, noise, air pollution and glare in new development,” said Surprise Water Resources Manager Michael Boule.

Glendale Planning Manager Tabitha Perry said the city has not updated its land development ordinances, planning and engineering design standards or engineering development standards in the past five years.

As such, the city’s language is not as specific with regard to climate change issues.

“General comments are made to provide trees that are low drought-tolerant plants. We do not specifically talk about non-invasive roots or xeriscaping when discussing landscaping for new developments with home builders,” Perry stated.

While cities may or may not have the climate in mind when directing homebuilders, those builders often do. Bob Flaherty, group president of Toll Brothers in Arizona, stated in an email one of that company’s major goals is to maintain the original character of the area it builds its communities in.

The company’s aim is for upscale developments that foster a sense of place and exist in harmony with the surrounding environment, Flaherty said.

The Pennsylvania-based builder is in the midst of several Valley projects — including Adero Canyon in Fountain Hills, Cadence in Mesa, Caldea in Queen Creek, Boulder Ranch and Sereno Canyon in Scottsdale and Sterling Grove in Surprise.

“As a business practice, we follow the natural contours of the land to the greatest extent possible. Toll Brothers’ most impressive communities in the Valley — including Sterling Grove, Sereno Canyon, and many others — enhance the existing natural features of the site and preserve them as community assets for the people who live there,” Flaherty stated.

Surprise staff is involved in concept review meetings with developers, and offers alternatives to intensive water-use landscapes. The city promotes low-impact development and works to limit nonfunctional turf in areas such as entry monuments.

Developers have been more conscientious in the most recent cycle of building, Boule said.

“We’ve seen developers be much more mindful, to be honest,” he said. “I think that they’re not checking a box. They’re making a genuine effort.”

Planning and zoning has increased its focus to ensure trees planted in new developments for shade do not have intrusive roots — which had been an issue in development plans approved before 2015, Boule said.

Surprise’s updated guiding documents require automatic irrigation timers and a list of drought-tolerant plants in the development. Xeriscaped front yards net a developer a credit from the city.

“It requires buffers between development and wildlife corridors,” Boule said. “And it requires the developer to salvage native plants.”

Prior to embarking on site improvement, Flaherty said the Toll Brothers land planning team incorporates responsible land planning strategies to address issues inherent to sustainability. The developer concentrates on reducing the amount of natural land impacted by a development, as well as preserving as many of the natural land features, as feasible.

Topography and natural desert landscape are carefully considered in all aspects of design, and they align with city ordinances to conserve the character of the natural desert, Flaherty said.

“We also take an environmentally sensitive approach to conservation during development. Toll Brothers has had a longstanding partnership with Native Resources International and Natural Restoration to help salvage plants at our desert communities,” Flaherty stated. “Trees and cacti identified for salvage are usually replanted within the common areas of the community. We also work closely with the city, as they conduct inspections to verify removal, relocation to the nursery, and replanting before issuing final permits.”

Surprise collaborated with fellow West Valley cities Avondale, Buckeye, Glendale and Peoria on standards, Boule said.

Both single-family and multifamily developments have been able to meet the Glendale’s requirement for drought-tolerant plants, Perry said.

“Multifamily development requires a 30% minimum on-site landscaping of the total site area and a 15-foot buffer when abutting a single-family district. These are standard requirements that have not been challenging for the majority of developers,” Perry said.

Most land that remains to be developed in Surprise is natural desert. Boule cited the Tierra Verde East and Tierra Verde West developments — which faced concerned nearby residents, a wash bisecting the property, and a large number of native plants to be removed and salvaged — as an example of this more conscientious​​ approach.

The Tierra Verde developments are property of Crown West Realty.

“It’s one of the first developments that got this new suite of requirements and they’ve gone beyond that,” Boule said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
matadornetwork.com

This Stunning Hotel Couples Luxury With Community at the Base of Scottsdale’s Camelback Mountain

Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale has been turning heads and attracting families, couples, and wealthy starlets from Hollywood to Scottsdale, Arizona, since 1959. Lying at the base of majestic Camelback Mountain and Mummy Mountain in an upscale area known as Paradise Valley, Mountain Shadows fittingly got its name from the shadows that sweep across its exterior as the sun sets across the changing landscape.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Mici Italian restaurant to open second Valley location in Queen Creek

PHOENIX — Colorado-based restaurant Mici Italian is preparing to open its second Valley location in Queen Creek sometime during the winter. Construction for the 1,500-square-foot shop, which will be located near Ellsworth and Riggs roads, is already underway, according to a press release. The 28-seat restaurant will offer dine-in,...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border

PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market

Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather. But like...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Power townhomes get greenlight over stiff resistance

The final chapter of the Power Food Truck Park saga may have been written Nov. 21 as the Mesa City Council approved a request to rezone the 6-acre former food park near Power and Brown Roads for multifamily residential to make way for 61 townhomes. Residents who live close to...
azbex.com

Phoenix Council Approves Metrocenter Revitalization

Phoenix City Council has issued the final approval necessary to redevelop the 50-year-old Metrocenter Mall site. Council approved a development agreement between Phoenix and Phoenix IG, LLC (Concord Wilshire and TLG Investment Partners), allowing the project to move ahead. Phoenix IG is also working in association with Hines on the redevelopment.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location

At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location

A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

209 rental townhomes under construction here

The 19 acres of agricultural land at the southwest corner of Lindsay and Germann roads will soon sprout 209 townhomes for rent. Family Development and Mosaic earlier this month broke ground for the gated Town Germann within the master-planned Layton Lakes community. Construction is now underway. “There are 12 phases,”...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa couple turns to On Your Side after Chase Bank suddenly closes their accounts

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Imagine logging onto your bank account online only to discover your account is frozen, and you can’t get to your own money!. It happened to two different Valley families, and they reached out to On Your Side for help. Barb White and her husband Steve were shocked when they tried to log into their Chase bank accounts and discovered the bank had frozen all three of their accounts. “It’s like a punch in the gut,” Barb said. “It’s excruciating, because you just want answers. Can you just give me an answer? Can you tell me anything at all? They absolutely will not.” Steve said the situation felt helpless to him and that it left him and his wife confused as to why.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy