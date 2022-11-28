Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Crawley: Family of Tyler Wills raise concerns over subway
A 12-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car on a busy road made the crossing as the pedestrian subway was flooded, his step-father has claimed. Tyler Wills, of Arnfield Close, in Crawley, was taken to hospital but died after the crash on Crawley Avenue in the town at about 14:45 GMT on Friday.
BBC
Night & Day: Manchester venue's possible closure terrifying, court told
The owner of much-loved music venue has told a court of her "shock" that the business could be closed down after 30 years due to a noise complaint. Jennifer and Ben Smithson, who own Manchester's Night & Day Cafe, have appealed a noise abatement notice served by the city's council in 2021.
BBC
UK's greenest city centres named in study
Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC
Wakefield Westgate: Woman dragged into van outside station
A woman was dragged by a man from a railway station into a van in West Yorkshire, police have said. Officers said it happened at Wakefield Westgate at about 16:30 GMT on 24 November, with the vehicle parked outside the station. The woman was then pulled by her hair and...
BBC
Family pays tribute to man trampled to death by escaped cow
A man who was trampled to death by an escaped cow was a "loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to so many" his family have said. Huw Evans, 75, from Whitland, Carmarthenshire, was seriously injured by the animal which had gone missing from nearby Whitland Mart on 19 November, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
BBC
US singer Jake Flint dies hours after wedding
Uncertainty continues to swirl over US country musician Jake Flint's death, just hours after his wedding on Sunday. Flint, 37, died in his sleep in Oklahoma, former manager Brenda Cline said in a social media post. Tributes have begun pouring in for the singer, who was considered a rising star...
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
BBC
Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'
Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".
Meghan and Harry play ping pong in ad for Invictus Games
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went head to head against each other for the latest Invictus Games advertisement.In the trailer, athletes make their way into an empty stadium to compete against each other in ping pong.Prince Harry is seen in the gymnasium playing a game against one of the athletes, before going against his wife, Meghan Markle.The Duke set up the Invictus Games in 2014 to “give soldiers who are wounded, injured and ill in body and soul a greater awareness and recognition in society and to support their path to rehabilitation”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
BBC
Queen Elizabeth University Hospital records worst A&E waiting times
Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital has recorded the worst A&E waiting time figures on record, with almost two-thirds of patients waiting more than four hours to be seen. Across Scotland emergency department waiting times for the week ending 20 November were the second worst since the recording system began in...
BBC
Four men arrested after cocaine worth £140m seized
Four men have been arrested after a "massive haul" of cocaine with a street value of about £140m was seized by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Border Force officers discovered the drugs in sacks in a container at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, in August. Two men, aged 67...
BBC
Hulme woman raped after armed man climbs through window
A man who climbed into a woman's flat and threatened her with a knife before raping her is being sought by police. The woman was attacked after the man entered through an unlocked window at the apartment in Hulme, Manchester, at about 05:00 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
BBC
Jesse Nwokejiobi: Pair charged with murdering 17-year-old
Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was killed near a city nature reserve. Jesse Nwokejiobi died of a single stab wound to the chest near Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, on 19 November. Cambridgeshire Police said two 16-year-olds arrested on Friday evening in South London...
BBC planning deep cuts to Northern Ireland coverage
The BBC is planning to make deep cuts to its Northern Ireland coverage, in a move that could centralise the broadcaster’s coverage of the region in Belfast. BBC Radio Foyle, based in Derry, will be reduced to a skeleton service without its own news updates or a breakfast show. The outlet was founded in 1979 at the height of the Troubles to provide more localised coverage of Derry, with its own reporters and presenters.
BBC
Sheffield man in court charged with murdering couple
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a couple found dead at a house in Sheffield. Police were called to the property in Terrey Road, Totley, on Sunday. Mary and Bryan Andrews, aged 76 and 79, were found with "critical injuries" and were pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
BBC
Londonderry protest over proposed BBC Radio Foyle cuts
Politicians, senior clergy and community leaders have called on the BBC to reverse its proposed cuts at Radio Foyle. Protestors gathered outside the station in Londonderry on Wednesday afternoon. Eight news staff are at risk of redundancy and output, including the Breakfast Show as well as local news bulletins, is...
The politics of air: Goma’s blockbuster exhibition is an ‘incredibly powerful’ ode to an element
With large-scale works from around the world, Brisbane’s major show comes with a message: we may all inhabit the same planet, but we do not breathe the same air
BBC
Crathie office and café wins top architecture prize
An office building and community cafe in Aberdeenshire has won its designers Scotland's biggest architecture prize. Moxon Architects' Quarry Studios at Crathie is in a former quarry used as a rubbish tip. It is the winner of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland's Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland...
BBC
Queen Consort condemns 'pandemic' of violence against women
Camilla, the Queen Consort, has warned of a "global pandemic of violence against women" and called for an end to these "heinous crimes". She spoke at a Buckingham Palace event highlighting the threat of domestic abuse and violence against women. Survivors of domestic abuse need to be "listened to and...
Comments / 0