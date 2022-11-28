Seminoles secure final official visit for standout JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock

Big news for Alex Atkins and Florida State coming out of the weekend.

Florida State has been evaluating multiple options along the offensive line at the high school and junior college level to fill out its class upfront. The Seminoles extended an offer to four-star JUCO offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock last month, who has seen his recruitment skyrocket this fall by earning over 40 offers since September.

Following mutual interest on both sides, Blackstock and his family arrived in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit on Friday. They were able to watch Florida State's electric win over Florida before returning on Saturday for a more personal experience as Blackstock met with offensive line coach Alex Atkins. It was the first time that the two had met in person.

"Just talking to coach, really developing a better relationship," Blackstock said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Just seeing everything that was going on and stuff like that. What is my situation and what am I coming into. My plan. Like what is my opportunities and stuff like that."

The majority of the trip revolved around getting to learn more about coach Atkins and what he can offer Blackstock. Like the majority of recruits that deal with the first-year offensive coordinator, he noted on how genuine Atkins is, among other aspects.

"He is a straight-forward guy," Blackstock said. "He ain't going to lie to you or bulls--t you, stuff like that. He is an honest guy. He is going to tell you what you're coming in to and what it is and what it ain't like."

"He ain't going to share like you are going to come in from day one and just be a starter, because that's not true. You've got to come in and work and craft at your game and get better and progress," Blackstock continued. "You've got to get the game speed down, the practice speed, and everything like that coming from junior college. So that's big to me. Knowing what I'm getting myself into."

The Seminoles defeated the Gators 45-38 in front of a sold-out crowd on Black Friday. Blackstock enjoyed the atmosphere during his first game inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

"It was nice," Blackstock said. "It was loud. I enjoyed it. Big-time win for Florida State and stuff like that. So that's how I look at it."

Funnily enough, this is the second week in a row that he's seen a crowd storm the field following a big win. Last Saturday, Blackstock was at South Carolina for an official visit last weekend when the Gamecocks took down No. 5 Tennessee 63-38.

"That's nice. I went to the South Carolina and Tennessee game and they stormed the field. Then I come back this weekend and they storm the field," Blackstock said. "That's something you don't see in a lifetime. That's very once in a while and big to me. You've got to give hats off to the coaches and not only the coaches, the players who bust they a**."

Staying close to his home state is something the Georgia native will consider while weighing his options but it won't eliminate a school from his recruitment. He's looking for the best fit no matter the location.

"Yeah and no. I've been away from home, so I know what it is and what it ain't," Blackstock said. "So whatever is the best opportunity for me to be successful on the next level, that's what I'm going to do."

The Coffeyville Community College product broke down some of the main things that he wants to learn about the schools that are pursuing him.

"I want to know who my coach has developed, who he put into the league, who he got to the league, who is leaving and who's coming back. I need to know that," Blackstock added. "What connection does he have. How can I get to that next level. How can I elevate my game from week-in and week-out, from week one to week seven. So that's the biggest thing to me."

Florida State has secured the final official visit for Blackstock on December 16-18. He previously used OVs to South Carolina and Illinois with a scheduled trip to Penn State on December 9-11.

Blackstock will graduate next month with two to three years of eligibility remaining. The Seminoles haven't clarified whether they like him inside or outside just yet but he has the flexibility to play both positions.

The 6-foot-5 1/2, 297-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 3 overall JUCO prospect, the No. 1 JUCO IOL, and the No. 2 JUCO recruit from the state of Georgia in the 2023 class.

