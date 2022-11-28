ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 8

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

Encinitas family needs $1M to treat their son battling a rare disease

SAN DIEGO — Three-year-old Tristan Witt enjoys watching his brothers play, but behind those sweet eyes is a devastating diagnosis. "The main aspect is that he struggles to learn. Even if we spend weeks or months learning a specific skill, and he does finally seem to learn it; within a couple weeks, it just disappears," said Tristan's father, Kevin Witt.
ENCINITAS, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

OB resident’s story helps memoir showcase answer the question ‘What. Just. Happened?’

The stories that will be brought to life at the upcoming “What. Just. Happened?” memoir showcase range from humorous to heartwarming, from brazen to touching. “What. Just. Happened?” presented by the International Memoir Writers Association, will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at La Jolla’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Tickets are $33.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Galapagos Grandma Celebrates 138th Birthday

The tale is as old as time... Who won the race? Slow and steady like the tortoise or speedy like the hare? This San Diego resident may not have been fast, but she won by outliving the average hare by over 130 years. One of the oldest members of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Merriam-Webster dubs “Gaslighting” 2022 word of the year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American publishing company Merriam-Webster has selected “Gaslighting” as the 2022 word of the year. Merriam-Webster defines gaslighting under its traditional use as a “Psychological manipulation of a person” over time that causes the victim to “question the validity of their thoughts.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
beckersasc.com

UCSD accused of ignoring anesthesiologist's fentanyl abuse

A recent suit was filed against UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, Calif., accusing an anesthesiologist and Gerard Manecke Jr., MD, former chief of anesthesiology, among others, of not giving a patient enough anesthesia and then falsifying official medical records, the Los Angeles Times reported Nov. 25. Randy Dalo...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

City seeks to deter Coronado Bridge Suicides through holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coronado Bridge is an iconic San Diego landmark. Despite its beauty, the bridge is unfortunately a hotspot for suicide attempts. The Coronado Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project has been underway for years and has included various efforts, the latest of which is a proposal to put fencing on either side of the bridge in an attempt to make it more difficult to access the edge.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Non-Profit Receives Grant to help Seniors from becoming Homeless

CHULA VISTA - Some seniors in San Diego's South Bay will continue to have a roof over their heads thanks to some new grant funding. The Community Congregational Development Corporation recently awarded a $350,000 grant to Serving Seniors for its Senior Homelessness Prevention Program. The program provides a small amount of financial support and services to low-income elderly adults in the South Bay who are deemed at risk of becoming homeless.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy