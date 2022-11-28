Read full article on original website
No Room to Rest — Series Part 3: The 'spiral effect' of homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
Encinitas family needs $1M to treat their son battling a rare disease
SAN DIEGO — Three-year-old Tristan Witt enjoys watching his brothers play, but behind those sweet eyes is a devastating diagnosis. "The main aspect is that he struggles to learn. Even if we spend weeks or months learning a specific skill, and he does finally seem to learn it; within a couple weeks, it just disappears," said Tristan's father, Kevin Witt.
NBC San Diego
Doctors Say ‘Stay Home If Sick': How to Manage Sick Calls During Busy San Diego Flu Season
A wave of three viruses continues to seriously impact the country and there is concern that the aftermath of holiday gatherings will make things even worse. As previously reported, an unusually early surge of RSV has sickened many children and caused long wait times in pediatric hospitals. COVID-19 cases are...
Mother warns of RSV dangers after baby boy's death
A Cathedral City mom who previously resided in San Diego County is sharing the dangers of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) after her infant son recently passed away from related complications.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
OB resident’s story helps memoir showcase answer the question ‘What. Just. Happened?’
The stories that will be brought to life at the upcoming “What. Just. Happened?” memoir showcase range from humorous to heartwarming, from brazen to touching. “What. Just. Happened?” presented by the International Memoir Writers Association, will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at La Jolla’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Tickets are $33.
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Galapagos Grandma Celebrates 138th Birthday
The tale is as old as time... Who won the race? Slow and steady like the tortoise or speedy like the hare? This San Diego resident may not have been fast, but she won by outliving the average hare by over 130 years. One of the oldest members of the...
KPBS
San Diego hospitals brace for holiday surges in COVID-19, flu and RSV
San Diego hospitals are preparing for surges in COVID-19 and the flu after the thanksgiving holiday at a time when emergency rooms are already busy. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman says it’s not too late to help prevent another winter surge as officials brace for a "tripledemic." COVID-19, the...
Tibetan Monks creating mandala in Carlsbad, teach lessons of impermanence
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Tibetan monks from Southern India are constructing a sand mandala that will be finished this Friday and the public can see them work on the it all week in Carlsbad. The monks are on their Sacred Arts of Tibet Tour from the Gaden Shartse Norling Monastery,...
Parent and teacher react to Point Loma preschool closure
After 55 years, Honey Bear Daycare and Child Care Center in Point Loma closed its doors on the day before Thanksgiving.
kusi.com
Merriam-Webster dubs “Gaslighting” 2022 word of the year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American publishing company Merriam-Webster has selected “Gaslighting” as the 2022 word of the year. Merriam-Webster defines gaslighting under its traditional use as a “Psychological manipulation of a person” over time that causes the victim to “question the validity of their thoughts.”
beckersasc.com
UCSD accused of ignoring anesthesiologist's fentanyl abuse
A recent suit was filed against UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, Calif., accusing an anesthesiologist and Gerard Manecke Jr., MD, former chief of anesthesiology, among others, of not giving a patient enough anesthesia and then falsifying official medical records, the Los Angeles Times reported Nov. 25. Randy Dalo...
University of San Diego developing Black student initiative for rising 6th graders
SAN DIEGO — To uplift Black students in San Diego County, the University of San Diego is developing an initiative to better pave the way towards higher education. Starting next summer, USD’s School of Learning and Education Sciences is launching its Black Ingenious Initiative known as BiGI. “I...
San Diego considers end to 'zero tolerance' drug policy for county-subsidized housing
SAN DIEGO — Should San Diegans who receive county-subsidized housing be required to be 'drug-free'?. Currently, this "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to drug activity is technically on the books, even though it is at odds with California's approach. Next month, San Diego's County Board of Supervisors will...
High demand for The Black Santa in San Diego and Los Angeles
SAN DIEGO — For many kids, seeing a Santa that looks like them makes the holiday even more magical. It turns out Old Saint Nick comes from all different backgrounds and ethnicities, reflecting the diversity in the community. Kenneth White, who calls himself The Black Santa, is spreading joy...
Giving Tuesday | Non-profits brace for fewer donations
SAN DIEGO — You may be thinking about what charities to donate to for Giving Tuesday. Or, you may think, I can't afford it this time. Nonprofits are bracing themselves for fewer donations due to inflation and other factors. Still, they remain hopeful. "The need is getting worse exasperated...
kusi.com
City seeks to deter Coronado Bridge Suicides through holidays
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coronado Bridge is an iconic San Diego landmark. Despite its beauty, the bridge is unfortunately a hotspot for suicide attempts. The Coronado Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project has been underway for years and has included various efforts, the latest of which is a proposal to put fencing on either side of the bridge in an attempt to make it more difficult to access the edge.
News 8 KFMB
Hearing held on custody of siblings allegedly tortured by adoptive mother
SAN DIEGO — The woman charged with murder and torture in the death of her adopted daughter appeared in juvenile court Monday for a dependency hearing. The confidential hearing was meant to determine the custody of the two surviving, younger sisters. CBS 8 has learned the girls will remain...
'An incredible journey': La Jolla doctor named new director of Moores Cancer Center at UCSD Health
Dr. Joseph Califano III, who specializes in head and neck cancer, has been with UCSD Health since 2015. He replaces Dr. Scott Lippman, who will remain at UCSD and lead a national program.
iheart.com
Non-Profit Receives Grant to help Seniors from becoming Homeless
CHULA VISTA - Some seniors in San Diego's South Bay will continue to have a roof over their heads thanks to some new grant funding. The Community Congregational Development Corporation recently awarded a $350,000 grant to Serving Seniors for its Senior Homelessness Prevention Program. The program provides a small amount of financial support and services to low-income elderly adults in the South Bay who are deemed at risk of becoming homeless.
Woman speaks out after surviving brick to the head by homeless man in Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — A woman has come forward after she says she was attacked on the street outside the San Diego Zoo by a homeless man. Diane Brown says he slammed a brick into the back of her head. Brown lives near the San Diego Zoo where she volunteers...
CBS 8
