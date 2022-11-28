Read full article on original website
I've lived in Scotland my entire life. Here are 6 traditions I grew up with that my American friends find surprising.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and has spent time in both the US and England.
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
Kate Middleton Asks Public's Help Choosing a Final Song for Her Christmas Concert — with a Twitter Poll!
The Princess of Wales has provided three traditional carols to chose from in an online poll: "Hark! The Herald," "Joy To The World," and "O Come, All Ye Faithful" Kate Middleton is hosting a holiday carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15 — and wants the public to help select the music. On Monday, the Princess of Wales, 40, revealed that the closing song in the upcoming Together at Christmas event would be chosen by the help of fan votes. "Help us decide the final carol for Together...
Queen Consort Camilla Trades Traditional Ladies-In-Waiting for Queen’s Companions
Breaking with tradition. Queen Consort Camilla will not have ladies-in-waiting but has instead come up with a new position for her longtime pals. The former Duchess of Cornwall, 75, has named six of her friends as the Queen's companions, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday, November 27. “The role of Queen’s Companion will be to support […]
Christmas at the Castle! See Windsor Castle's Décor for First Holiday Season of King Charles' Reign
Carolers will even perform by the Christmas tree on a few select dates in December Deck the halls — Windsor Castle is ready for Christmas! On Thursday, one month to the day before Christmas Eve, the Royal Collection Trust unveiled the gorgeous Christmas décor in the state apartments of Windsor Castle. Visitors can tour the ornate displays throughout the British royal family's ancestral home, which has been bedecked for the first holiday season of King Charles III's reign. Guests will feel the spirit upon arrival, with foliage and wreaths...
BBC
Dog attack: Owner badly bitten by rescue dog wants change in law
A woman whose husband was attacked by their rescue dog has called for a change in the law to force animal charities to disclose if a dog has a history of biting. Mike Maidment's hand was bitten so badly he needed plastic surgery. His wife Carol later discovered the dog...
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
Delish
King Charles Has Made Some Major Changes To The Royal Family's Christmas Plans
In a mere matter of weeks, the royal family will be gathering together for their annual Christmas celebrations in Sandringham—a yearly event that involves everyone going on an extremely slow walk in fancy hats. While the royals always spend Christmas in Sandringham (it's a tradition!), apparently this year will...
BBC
Family pays tribute to man trampled to death by escaped cow
A man who was trampled to death by an escaped cow was a "loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to so many" his family have said. Huw Evans, 75, from Whitland, Carmarthenshire, was seriously injured by the animal which had gone missing from nearby Whitland Mart on 19 November, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
BBC
Wakefield Westgate: Woman dragged into van outside station
A woman was dragged by a man from a railway station into a van in West Yorkshire, police have said. Officers said it happened at Wakefield Westgate at about 16:30 GMT on 24 November, with the vehicle parked outside the station. The woman was then pulled by her hair and...
brides.com
One Man Found a Rare Medieval Wedding Ring Worth $47,000
When David Board set out to search a pasture field near Dorset England with his metal detector in 2019, he wasn’t expecting to find anything special. In the 1970s, Board often combed local beaches, but he never made any exciting discoveries. Once a family friend encouraged him to try his luck again, his expectations were low. Near the end of the day in the pasture, right when he was about to call it quits, Board’s device sent him a signal. After digging five inches underground, he saw the item and thought it was a candy wrapper at first. Upon closer inspection, he realized it was a rare ring. “It was once I got home and washed it off that we realized it was a lot better than we thought,” Board tells CNN.
BBC
Rare toy book found in Northumberland sells for £1,600 at auction
A collection of tiny French toy books - one of only four known in the world - found in a house clearance in north-east England has sold for £1,600. The 19th Century copy of Les Portes Fermées, ou, Les Doubles Surprises - seven small booklets with pictures - was found in Northumberland.
BBC
Crathie office and café wins top architecture prize
An office building and community cafe in Aberdeenshire has won its designers Scotland's biggest architecture prize. Moxon Architects' Quarry Studios at Crathie is in a former quarry used as a rubbish tip. It is the winner of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland's Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Coroner apologises for delay to inquest
A coroner has apologised to the families of 11 men who were killed in the Shoreham Airshow tragedy for their seven-year wait for answers. West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield expressed her "deepest regret" that the ordeal endured by relatives of those who died had been "added to" by delays to the inquest.
