Three dead and over 20 wounded as suicide bomber targets polio workers in Pakistan
A suicide bomb blast in Pakistan targeting a police patrol in the southwestern city of Quetta killed three people and left more than 20 wounded, said the officials.The Pakistani Taliban or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out to avenge the killing of their former spokesperson, Abdul Wali.A truck was carrying police officers to provide protection to polio workers for a nationwide vaccination drive launched this week.Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and directed authorities to initiate an investigation.“Eliminating polio virus from the country is amongst the top priorities of the government...
Pakistan Taliban ends cease-fire with govt, vows new attacks
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban on Monday ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government in Islamabad, ordering its fighters to resume attacks across the country, where scores of deadly attacks have been blamed on the insurgent group. In a statement, the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan said it decided to...
Military says its forces killed 9 insurgents in SW Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani security forces shot and killed nine alleged insurgents Saturday during a raid on their hideout in southwestern Baluchistan province, the military said. A military statement said security forces conducted a raid on members of the separatist Baluchistan Liberation Army in the province’s Kohlu district. They...
Pakistan's new army chief takes charge of military
ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistan’s new military chief took command of the country's armed forces on Tuesday amid a deepening political rift between the government and the popular opposition leader, as well as a renewed threat from a key militant group that has been behind scores of deadly attacks over 15 years.
Three women among dozen publicly flogged in Afghanistan - Taliban official
Twelve people, including three women, have been flogged in front of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan. The group were guilty of "moral crimes" including adultery, robbery and gay sex, a Taliban official told the BBC. This is thought to be the second time in a month...
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
Battle of Kamdesh: Vastly Outnumbered, US Army Troops Defeated Over 300 Taliban Insurgents
On October 3, 2009, more than 300 Taliban insurgents descended upon US Army Combat Outpost (COP) Keating in Kamdesh, Afghanistan. The some 50 soldiers of the Black Knight Troop (3-61 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division) stationed there were outnumbered and overwhelmed. Remarkably, they defeated their attackers, but at a terrible cost – eight died and 22 were injured.
Russia warns U.S. that its deeper involvement in Ukraine brings growing risks
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia is trying to make the United States understand that Washington's increasing involvement in the Ukraine conflict carries growing risks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.
‘Afghanistan is hell’: Supporters of late Afghan general claim Taliban killings, persecution
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers declared a general amnesty for their former foes who fought them for two decades as part of the Western-backed Afghan government. But supporters of a late Afghan general say they have...
Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments
Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
As the Taliban doles out lashings, what have Afghan women and girls lost in 15 months under the extremists?
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers said over the weekend that 10 women and 11 men were lashed for crimes of theft, adultery and running away from their homes. The country's Supreme Court said each of those convicted was "lashed 39 times," in beatings meted out at the main mosque in the city of Taloqan, in the northern Takhar province, after Friday prayers last week. Local elders, scholars and residents watched.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Russia Should Use Advanced Weapons in Ukraine, Shoigu Says
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's defence minister said on Wednesday that the armed forces should use new advanced weapons systems in the conflict in Ukraine. "It is necessary to continue the modernisation and creation of promising systems with their subsequent use during the special military operation," Sergei Shoigu said at a defence ministry meeting of senior generals.
NATO Drones Attempted to Cross Russian Border Before War, Governor Says
"There have even been attempts to illegally cross our border with military drones and other aircraft," said Peskov Governor Mikhail Vedernikov on Saturday.
US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent
Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
UN: Taliban has plunged Afghanistan into `dire’ conditions
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution Thursday accusing the Taliban of violating the human rights of Afghan women and girls, failing to establish a representative government, and plunging the country into “dire economic, humanitarian and social conditions.”. The resolution also pointed to persistent...
Rishi Sunak signals end of ‘golden era’ of relations between Britain and China
PM’s first major foreign policy speech warns of the creeping authoritarianism of Xi Jinping’s regime
Researcher Accused of Spying for China Granted Bail in Canada
MONTREAL (Reuters) -A researcher charged with espionage in Canada for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets to benefit China was granted bail on Monday by a Canadian judge, according to representatives for both the defense and prosecutors. Yuesheng Wang, 35, who worked as a battery materials researcher for Hydro-Quebec -...
Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report -think tank
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A train crossed from North Korea into Russia on Friday, two days after the United States said it had information indicating Pyongyang is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, a Washington think tank said, citing commercial satellite imagery.
