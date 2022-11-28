Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese stocks rally after the country's top pandemic official signals a softening of the country's draconian Covid-zero stance
Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said the country's pandemic is now at a "new stage" that came with new tasks.
World Cup 2022: Argentina into last 16, crunch time for Germany and Belgium – live
Join Martin Belam for a look back on Tuesday’s action and all the buildup to the final games in Groups E and F
Gerardo Martino’s Mexico reign over after ‘huge failure’ at World Cup
Gerardo Martino confirmed his reign as Mexico head coach was over following their World Cup exit.Mexico’s 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia was not enough to secure a round-of-16 spot as Poland finished second behind Argentina in Group C on goal difference.After the game, former Barcelona boss Martino – who has been in charge of Mexico since January 2019 – said: “The contract expired with the final whistle and there is nothing else to do.“I am the man responsible for the frustration and disappointment. It is real sadness and I assume all the responsibility for this huge failure.”Mexico opened their...
Comments / 0