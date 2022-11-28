Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022: Argentina into last 16, crunch time for Germany and Belgium – live
Join Martin Belam for a look back on Tuesday’s action and all the buildup to the final games in Groups E and F
As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home
A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated.
China’s Xi discusses trade, Russia, Taiwan with EU’s Michel
BEIJING (AP) — China says president and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping was holding talks Thursday with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing, amid frictions over trade, Russia and Taiwan. The official Xinhua News Agency gave no details about the discussions Thursday. However, EU officials say...
Russia-Ukraine war live: US hands Raytheon $1.2bn Ukraine missile systems contract; 6 million without power as winter begins
US Army has awarded contract for six additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems; winter officially begins for Ukraine amid mass power cuts
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests
HONG KONG (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started refreshing constantly, and saving videos, and taking screenshots of what I could before it got censored,” said Wang, who only agreed to be quoted using his English name, in fear of government retaliation. “A lot of my friends were sharing the videos of the protests in Shanghai. I shared them too, but they would get taken down quickly.” That Wang was able to glimpse the extraordinary outpouring of grievances highlights the cat-and-mouse game that goes on between millions of Chinese internet users and the country’s gargantuan censorship machine.
Gerardo Martino’s Mexico reign over after ‘huge failure’ at World Cup
Gerardo Martino confirmed his reign as Mexico head coach was over following their World Cup exit.Mexico’s 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia was not enough to secure a round-of-16 spot as Poland finished second behind Argentina in Group C on goal difference.After the game, former Barcelona boss Martino – who has been in charge of Mexico since January 2019 – said: “The contract expired with the final whistle and there is nothing else to do.“I am the man responsible for the frustration and disappointment. It is real sadness and I assume all the responsibility for this huge failure.”Mexico opened their...
Comments / 0