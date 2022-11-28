Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. A strange week, apparently dominated by illness. The Winterhawks won one game where everyone in the lineup deserved kudos, and lost two where nobody deserved kudos. Dawson Pasternak was named top star in the one game, so he gets the kudos. And he missed the final game, which probably helps him according to this logic. With 1 goal and 1 assist in 2 games, the Winterhawks Player of the Week for November 21 through November 27 is Dawson Pasternak.

1 DAY AGO