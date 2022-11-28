Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this old-school diner has been serving great food including fantastic homemade pies. When you visit the restaurant, you will usually be able to choose from a selection of 15 to 20 different pies, depending on the season. Customers love their banana cream pie as well as their black raspberry and pecan pies. Patrons highly recommend getting a slice of pie a-la-mode. Be sure to bring cash as the diner doesn't accept credit cards.
dayton.com
Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill is closing
Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill, located at 28 W. Franklin St. in Centerville, is closing according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, Dec. 3. “I have decided to retire and move to Denver to be with my family,”...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
10 of the Best Drive-Through Holiday Light Displays in Ohio
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Ohio in the coming weeks. Here's a list of some of the best and biggest light shows throughout the state.
Winning Ohio Lottery ticket worth $711,000 hits Rolling Cash 5 jackpot: See where the lucky ticket was sold
SEVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous lottery story on Nov 8, 2022. The Ohio Lottery says one lucky ticket hit the Rolling Cash 5 jackpot worth $711,000 during Friday’s drawing. The winning ticket, which was an auto-pick, was...
‘Die Hard,’ ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor Clarence Gilyard, Jr. passes away
According to several reports, including FOX News, Actor Clarence Gilyard, Jr. has died at the age of 66.
sciotopost.com
Monday Started Deer Hunting Gun Season in Ohio, Thousands of Deer Harvested
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio
Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021.
Food Stamps: Ohio Direction Card Schedule for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
Gas below $3 in some parts of Miami Valley; the reason for the drop
MIAMI VALLEY — Some parts of the Miami Valley are reporting gas below $3 for the first time in months. Some analysts think the national average could be below $3 a gallon by Christmas. According to AAA, Ohio’s average price is $3.41 a gallon — still 22 cents higher...
Miami Valley seeing more flu hospitalizations
RSV cases remain high across the Miami Valley, but they have stayed steady over the last few days.
Southeast Tornado Damage Stretches Into Ohio, Leaving Thousands Without Power
More than 1,400 AES Ohio customers reported power outages following the southeast tornado outbreak as Wednesday’s damage assessments continue. Those outages are in Ohio’s Montgomery County alone. As local WHIO reports, power crews remain at locations of power outages, and will be working long hours until customers have service restored.
WTHR
Ohio surgeon known for TikTok videos has license suspended
POWELL, Ohio — A surgeon in Powell known for her viral TikToks that show her procedures had her medical license suspended with three lawsuits filed against her. The State Medical Board suspended Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe's medical license on Nov. 18. The board found the surgeon did not provide written discharge instructions to one patient and found that another had to undergo further treatment at a hospital following a surgery.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power following overnight storms
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., 741 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map. Outages are still being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 110. Clinton...
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio flu hospitalizations spike: ‘We’re in for it’
During this time period, emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses are not only up, but they are also higher than in previous years during the same time period, data shows.
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries has been reported on Hamilton Mason Road in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A crash with injuries has been reported on Hamilton Mason Road in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Ohio sues Warner Brothers Discovery
(WTRF) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a motion asking to be appointed lead plaintiff in a securities class-action lawsuit claiming that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) deliberately misled investors during the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc., fueling $25.5 million in losses for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and the State Teachers Retirement […]
