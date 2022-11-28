Read full article on original website
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas to close for 6 months for renovationsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
This Is The Weirdest Home In Louisiana
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in Louisiana.
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River
Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River. Without sound, the video footage of a large tornado on the Mississippi River takes on an extra spookiness. Amid dark skies and heavy winds, the viewer watches as the tornado crosses over the river, leaving a trail of destruction behind it.
Woman takes home more than $200,000 with jackpot win at Mississippi casino
A New York woman was not going to be outdone by Texas furniture tycoon Mattress Mack, who traveled to the Beau Rivage casino on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to place a $500,000 bet. One day after Mack’s spotlight-grabbing bet, Lynda (no last name provided) walked out of the same casino...
a-z-animals.com
See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded
Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?
The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, and LSU FACES Laboratory are seeking help from the public to name an unidentified man found deceased in Clarence, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. On October 16, 2015, the body was discovered in a shallow creek located off US 84, encased in cement inside a metal drum. The landowner found the drum and called authorities when he realized bones were mixed in the dried concrete of the drum. Authorities located a pair of medium-size Hanes boxer shorts with a cotton-blend, greenish-blue item. They believe the item could be a shirt or jacket with a hood or drawstring collar, reports the Doe Network. Investigators transported the drum to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory where they used a small jackhammer to separate the skeletal remains from the concrete.
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
2-term mayor got defeated by a 23-year-old in a city in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong, the elected mayorPhoto byBuzzFeed News. America doesn't cease to surprise us with the things going on there. We see and listen to a lot of weird stuff in the United States.
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New Restaurant
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Advocate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?
Mary Lunsford spoke to her daughter 29-year-old daughter Tabitha Queen on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021. Mary lives in San Antonio, Texas, and Tabitha lived in Bastrop, Louisiana with her three children. Tabitha called her mother to wish her a Happy Mother's Day, reports KNOE.
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Mississippi is a state in the southeastern region of the United States, best known for the famous Mississippi River which is situated along its western boundary. However, Mississippi has far more to offer than just its stunning geography – with many thousands of animals calling it home. There are 55 snake species in Mississippi, six of which are venomous. The cottonmouth is a particularly abundant snake in this state. So, let’s discover everything you need to know about cottonmouths in Mississippi!
How long will it be before historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi is replaced?
The West Pearl River bridge has been closed for months and is a lifeline for Coast drivers when I-10 traffic at the state line is backed up. The bridge will be reopen – eventually.
NOLA.com
Low Mississippi River resurfaces a twice-sunken ship — and a Louisiana town's boondoggle
Down a gravel road partially overgrown with grass, obscured by a line of trees and across from a sandy bank, another ship wreck has emerged from the low waters of the Mississippi River this fall. Unlike the Brookhill ferry that sank in 1915 in Baton Rouge or the previously unknown...
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three Days
Yolanda Rose "LaLa" Brown & boyfriend JeTannue “Kool Aid” Clayborn(George Mallet/TMJ4) Yolanda Rose “LaLa” Brown was an American R&B singer. LaLa was born on May 20, 1986, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LaLa was the youngest of five children born to Maria, a descendant of immigrants, and William, an African American father. According to her family, she always stood out from a young age. Her parents always knew she possessed incredible talent “from her first steps, always singing and dancing around the house.” For that reason, it came as no surprise to them when she pursued a music career when she was just 11 years old. Using the stage name, “Pre-mere” she began performing at weddings and later, various bars, as a singer.
Watch: Houston woman has the world's largest feet
A Texas woman who stands at 6 feet and 9 inches tall was awarded a Guinness World Record for having the world's largest feet.
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their Own
Melissa HighsmithPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) It has been more than 50 years since a woman was kidnapped by her babysitter in Texas. Now, her family says they tracked her down with no help from anything other than a DNA test.
A Man Visiting Texas Said Buc-ee's Is ‘Overhyped' & People Are Defending The Store’s Restrooms
Snacks were also part of the discussion. Buc-ee’s convenience stores are widely popular and visited throughout their different U.S. locations, especially in Texas. A lot of travelers usually make it a stop on their way to a new destination and swear by this place’s restrooms and food. However,...
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?
29-year-old Keshia Sylvester is a devoted mother who worked at the Silver Casino and lived in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. On September 22, 2017, she stopped by her daughter's father's house. Keshia dropped by to give her daughter Nya money for her upcoming prom. No one has seen or heard from Keshia since.
Significant tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail possible for the South on Tuesday
A "regional tornado outbreak (is) possible Tuesday afternoon and evening across parts of the Lower to Mid-Mississippi Valley," the Storm Prediction Center warned Monday morning.
