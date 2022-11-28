ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River

Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River. Without sound, the video footage of a large tornado on the Mississippi River takes on an extra spookiness. Amid dark skies and heavy winds, the viewer watches as the tornado crosses over the river, leaving a trail of destruction behind it.
MARYLAND STATE
See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded

Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
WISCONSIN STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?

The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, and LSU FACES Laboratory are seeking help from the public to name an unidentified man found deceased in Clarence, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. On October 16, 2015, the body was discovered in a shallow creek located off US 84, encased in cement inside a metal drum. The landowner found the drum and called authorities when he realized bones were mixed in the dried concrete of the drum. Authorities located a pair of medium-size Hanes boxer shorts with a cotton-blend, greenish-blue item. They believe the item could be a shirt or jacket with a hood or drawstring collar, reports the Doe Network. Investigators transported the drum to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory where they used a small jackhammer to separate the skeletal remains from the concrete.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation

Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
TEXAS STATE
Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Mississippi is a state in the southeastern region of the United States, best known for the famous Mississippi River which is situated along its western boundary. However, Mississippi has far more to offer than just its stunning geography – with many thousands of animals calling it home. There are 55 snake species in Mississippi, six of which are venomous. The cottonmouth is a particularly abundant snake in this state. So, let’s discover everything you need to know about cottonmouths in Mississippi!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Still Unsolved

Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three Days

Yolanda Rose "LaLa" Brown & boyfriend JeTannue “Kool Aid” Clayborn(George Mallet/TMJ4) Yolanda Rose “LaLa” Brown was an American R&B singer. LaLa was born on May 20, 1986, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LaLa was the youngest of five children born to Maria, a descendant of immigrants, and William, an African American father. According to her family, she always stood out from a young age. Her parents always knew she possessed incredible talent “from her first steps, always singing and dancing around the house.” For that reason, it came as no surprise to them when she pursued a music career when she was just 11 years old. Using the stage name, “Pre-mere” she began performing at weddings and later, various bars, as a singer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
