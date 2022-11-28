Read full article on original website
For Oahu’s elderly and disabled, weekly delivery of meals isn’t just about the food
Hawaii’s only rainbow trout aquaponics farm is closing due to financial woes
KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s only rainbow trout aquaponics farm is shutting down at the end of the year. The owner said the pandemic and a massive power outage earlier this year has made it too difficult for them to stay afloat. “We actually got hit with a double...
Morning Beat: Over 1,000 Oahu families still on waitlist for after-school programs
Incredible video shows lava slowly flowing from Mauna Loa
Lava from Mauna Loa shows no sign of stopping as it inches closer to Daniel K. Inouye Highway
Oahu residents could be ice skating before Christmas
After more than two years, Ice Palace is preparing to reopen and they plan for that to be before Christmas.
Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’
Business Report: Cyber Monday
Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. Business Report: Hotel rates and occupancy in October. Kauai had the highest occupancy, almost 70% -- the only island to show an occupancy rise from pre-COVID 2019. Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood. Updated: Nov....
‘Very high probability’ Mauna Loa lava will reach key Hawaii Island highway, USGS says
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is gearing up for a possible shutdown of Daniel K. Inouye Highway within days, closing a key thoroughfare that connects Hilo and Kona. The U.S. Geological Survey says there’s a “very high probability” that lava from the Mauna Loa eruption will reach the highway and is urging residents to be prepared.
‘Show Aloha Land’ is back and better than ever
The 3rd annual holiday light show event at the Aloha Stadium is back and bigger and better than ever. Show Aloha Land starts tomorrow December 1st and runs thru the 31st with only 6 days off from December 5th-7th and 12th-14th. Besides the drive-thru, you can also walk-thru the all-inclusive event. There is food and activities including bouncy houses, trains, human snow globes, Santa’s photos, an infinity bar and real snow and bubbles for the whole family to enjoy.
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway
One-time payment up to $1,200 coming from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that the state of Hawaii is currently sending tax refunds back to residents? It's true and the money should be on it's way to you. There was a slight delay recently due to a printing issue, but that issue has been taken care of now.
Business Report: Currency exchange rates
Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. Kauai had the highest occupancy, almost 70% -- the only island to show an occupancy rise from pre-COVID 2019. Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:40 AM HST. |. By...
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn’t immediately endangering towns, but the U.S. Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.” Officials told residents to be ready to evacuate if lava flows start heading toward populated areas. Monday night, hundreds of people lined a road as lava flowed down the side of Mauna Loa and fountained into the air. The eruption migrated northeast throughout Monday and spread out over the side of the volcano, with several distinct streams of lava running down the hillside.
Navy officials still not sure what caused spill of toxic fire suppressant at Red Hill facility
Trending: $5 million mac'n'cheese suit and watching tv nonchronologically
Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story house in Moiliili
What's Trending: $5 million mac 'n' cheese suit, watching tv nonchronologically. Sued for $5 million dollars. A woman claims that it takes longer than 3 1/2 minutes to make Kraft's mac and cheese in the microwave. Also, Netflix's new series "Kaleidoscope" wants to shake up how you view streaming series.
Thousands flock to see ‘epic’ Mauna Loa eruption as lava flows light up sky
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of people are flocking to see Mauna Loa’s fiery show, prompting Hawaii Island officials to tell people not to park or walk along Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth issued an emergency order to ban parking and walking on the highway. Spectators...
WhyThis Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel
According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
