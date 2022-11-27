Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Related
NBC Chicago
Death of Purdue Quarterback's Brother Under Investigation By Lake County Coroner
The Lake County Coroner is investigating the death of Sean O'Connell, the oldest brother of Purdue University starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the coroner's office confirmed. An autopsy was completed Monday, the coroner said in a statement to NBC 5, and results are pending toxicology studies, "though at this time the...
farmersadvance.com
Purdue ag alumni fish fry returns to Tippecanoe County in 2023
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — After almost 20 years in Indianapolis, the Purdue ag alumni fish fry will return to Tippecanoe County on February 4, 2023, at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. The program highlight will feature a conversation with Purdue University President-elect Mung Chiang. Danica Kirkpatrick, executive director of the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
Purdue student shoots and kills self at gun range
A Purdue student shot and killed themself at a shooting range Friday evening. Lafayette police told the Journal and Courier that Vijay Viswan, 25, went into Applied Ballistics on Olympia Drive and was testing multiple weapons before "suddenly and intentionally" shooting themself. Viswan was taken from the Lafayette shooting range...
University of Indianapolis researchers hopeful with new effort to identify Herb Baumeister victims
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Monday, the Hamilton County coroner announced a new effort to help identify the remains of murder victims found at Fox Hollow Farm in 1996. Robert Graves has lived on the property for the past 15 years. "When we first got here, we decided that we were...
4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges
Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
Fox 59
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
Current Publishing
Westfield country singer perseveres despite brain tumor
The scenario that sculpted the name James Will Watson has used the past eight years could be mistaken for lyrics to a country song: Young guy in a Corpus Christi bar ordering a drink; attractive young lady serving him doesn’t hear his name correctly because of the loud music playing; mispronounces it; and River James it is.
wdrb.com
'Clerical error' may have delayed Richard Allen's arrest for Delphi murders for years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Why did it take investigators more than five years to investigate Richard Allen for the murders of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, when they had already interviewed him back in 2017?. Sources indicate a "clerical error" may be to blame, according to a report by...
Delphi double murder: Bullet found near 2 Indiana teens’ bodies came from suspect, court records show
INDIANAPOLIS - An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 "had been cycled through" a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered to be released Tuesday. Court records were sealed last month at the request...
WIBC.com
Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
‘Clerical error’ may have led police to overlook Richard Allen in Delphi case
DELPHI, Ind. – Why now? That’s one of the biggest questions surrounding the arrest of Richard Allen, who’s charged with murdering Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017. It appears a “clerical error” may be to blame. The investigation has been ongoing for more than five years. And while police have released pieces of […]
Gun expert and defense attorney break down new details in Delphi murder case
One of the largest areas of focus in the Delphi investigation is a single unspent bullet found near the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.
Current Publishing
Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club
For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
WIBC.com
Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video
DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
Current Publishing
In triumph: Researcher seeking treatment for pancreatic cancer becomes survivor, encourages early diagnosis
Martin D. Hynes III understands his good fortune. An early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer helped save his life. During November, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the Carmel resident – whose pre-diagnosis career included researching a treatment for the disease – shares his story to help others. “Given that early...
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for change of venue in Delphi murders case
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect in the Delphi murders has asked a judge to move his trial at least 150 miles out of Carroll County. Attorneys for 50-year-old Richard Allen, of Delphi, filed a motion Monday requesting a change of venue in the double murder trial, online court records show.
WLTX.com
Police renew effort to identify remains of at least 17 victims found at Westfield, Indiana property in 1996
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
WLFI.com
One person dies in Lafayette crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police were called to a report of an elderly woman who was driving in the middle of the road into oncoming traffic. She eventually side swiped a northbound vehicle...
Fishers mom frustrated over yearlong delay for son's custom wheelchair
FISHERS, Ind. — Every day when Christa Dooley's son, Jacob, comes home from school, she hopes to have good news for him regarding his long-awaited wheelchair. Wednesday was not that day. "It just doesn't make sense that it takes so long for something he needs so badly," she told...
Comments / 0