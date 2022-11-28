ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independent Florida Alligator

A perfect storm: Gators hang a hundred on Rattlers

Junior guard Trey Bonham brought the rain. Sophomore forward Alex Fudge brought the thunder. The Gators (5-3) rebounded from a rocky trip to Portland, Oregon, with their biggest win of the season over the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) Wednesday night, 102-62. A perfect 3-point shooting performance and a team-high 23 points from Bonham helped UF cruise to victory.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators bounce back from slow third quarter, send Panthers packing

The Gators scored at will early on, but stagnant second and third quarters brought the Panthers within one. Florida got back on track with an 18-point fourth quarter to secure a 68-53 victory. The first quarter was as strong as the Gators hoped for, but Prairie View A&M’s electric third...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida pushes Seminoles in shootout loss, ends season with even record

Florida State fans finally had something to celebrate after defeating the Florida Gators for the first time since 2017, and they took full advantage. After the game clock hit triple zeros, many of the 79,650 fans inside Doak Campbell Stadium took to the field in celebration. The Gators, who suffered...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF athletes, athletic leaders speak on reproductive health in sports

In one UF athlete’s mind, reproductive health isn’t talked about enough in sports. And, at least in her experience, not at all in college basketball. Gators junior forward Jordyn Merritt knows how to dribble a basketball up the court, hit a wide open three-point shot and defend both the paint and the perimeter with an intensity only a dedicated athlete who knows their body’s strengths and weaknesses can manage.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files lawsuit against Gainesville over single-family zoning

After successfully being passed by the Gainesville City Commission, the removal of single-family zoning has brought constant dissent. Now, the city is facing two simultaneous lawsuits for the ordinance. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed a suit against the city Nov. 28, looking to repeal the ordinance that would...
GAINESVILLE, FL

