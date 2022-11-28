Read full article on original website
2 shot, hospitalized in Stockton double shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a double shooting that left two hospitalized, Saturday night. The double shooting occurred in the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. One victim is a 17-year-old male while the other is a 40-year-old...
'He couldn't get his breath' | A Stockton father's story of his young son's battle with RSV
STOCKTON, Calif. — After warnings of a "tripledemic," health experts say it's here, consisting of the flu, COVID and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). "He just started coughing for like an hour non-stop to an hour-and-a-half," said Joseph Robinson, of Stockton. Two weeks ago, Robinson's 3 1/2-year-old son Aiden was...
Suspect arrested after ramming police car, crashing during Ripon Police chase
RIPON, Calif. — A police chase in Ripon ended in an arrest late Friday night after the driver of a stolen car rammed a police unit and crashed into a parked car and a roundabout, Ripon Police officials said in a Facebook post. At around 10:55 p.m. Friday, police...
Former Modesto area football coach and girlfriend killed in San Luis Obispo crash
MODESTO, Calif. — A former high school football coach in the Modesto area was killed in a San Luis Obispo crash last week. 39-year-old Matthew Chachere and a 36-year-old Jennifer Besser, Chachere’s girlfriend according to friends, were hit by a car while walking their dog, according to police.
Fire started at Valley Springs homeless encampment during alleged turf war
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A fire that burned a homeless encampment in the foothill town of Valley Springs Wednesday was intentionally set because of a turf war, officials with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post. At 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews in Calaveras County responded...
Stockton restaurant reopens year after being set ablaze
STOCKTON, Calif. — El Forastero Mexican Food has been brought back to life after being closed for more than a year due to a devastating fire set by an arsonist. There's a bit of nostalgia making a much anticipated comeback on East Hammer Lane in Stockton. "I said let's...
Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Alesha Pichler is the community...
Stockton residents piling on when it comes to leaves with storm approaching
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been a couple of weeks since the last storm dropped rain on Northern California, and as such, people are taking action on the leaves lining their yards and roadways ahead of a looming storm. "A lot of leaves on the street. Nobody clean it up...
Modesto's State Route 132 West Project | Need to know
MODESTO, Calif. — The State Route 132 West project has been a goal for the city of Modesto for 60 years. Highway 132 currently runs through streets in Modesto, causing issues with congestion, shipping, and even pollution due to idling vehicles. The project is supposed to make the area safer and keep trucks moving by relieving some of the traffic on Maze Boulevard.
'They got nothing to eat so I'm running for them': Hundreds turn out for Stockton's Run & Walk Against Hunger
STOCKTON, Calif. — Despite the chill in the air, hundreds of runners lined up in front of Banner Island Ball Park in Stockton for an early morning run. "It's great to have everyone come out on a morning to express gratitude and have some fellowship with each other. And, also we need to burn these calories so we can eat what we want later," said runner Michael Ricks.
Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
Strike of higher-education workers at UC schools impacting students
MERCED, Calif. — The strike among 48,000 higher education workers at the University of California's ten campuses entered its third week. With final exams in two weeks, students remain caught in the middle. On the campus of UC Merced, 19-year-old mechanical engineering student Bryan Ixcoy is scrambling to learn...
Brannan Island to reopen 7 days a week
ISLETON, Calif. — Brannan Island State Recreation Area will be fully re-opening Thursday, according to California Department of Parks and Recreation. The area was previously under reduced operations this year, but now will be open every day from sunrise until one hour after sunset. The public can start booking...
