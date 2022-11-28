ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres, CA

ABC10

2 shot, hospitalized in Stockton double shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a double shooting that left two hospitalized, Saturday night. The double shooting occurred in the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. One victim is a 17-year-old male while the other is a 40-year-old...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Stockton restaurant reopens year after being set ablaze

STOCKTON, Calif. — El Forastero Mexican Food has been brought back to life after being closed for more than a year due to a devastating fire set by an arsonist. There's a bit of nostalgia making a much anticipated comeback on East Hammer Lane in Stockton. "I said let's...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Alesha Pichler is the community...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Modesto's State Route 132 West Project | Need to know

MODESTO, Calif. — The State Route 132 West project has been a goal for the city of Modesto for 60 years. Highway 132 currently runs through streets in Modesto, causing issues with congestion, shipping, and even pollution due to idling vehicles. The project is supposed to make the area safer and keep trucks moving by relieving some of the traffic on Maze Boulevard.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

'They got nothing to eat so I'm running for them': Hundreds turn out for Stockton's Run & Walk Against Hunger

STOCKTON, Calif. — Despite the chill in the air, hundreds of runners lined up in front of Banner Island Ball Park in Stockton for an early morning run. "It's great to have everyone come out on a morning to express gratitude and have some fellowship with each other. And, also we need to burn these calories so we can eat what we want later," said runner Michael Ricks.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Strike of higher-education workers at UC schools impacting students

MERCED, Calif. — The strike among 48,000 higher education workers at the University of California's ten campuses entered its third week. With final exams in two weeks, students remain caught in the middle. On the campus of UC Merced, 19-year-old mechanical engineering student Bryan Ixcoy is scrambling to learn...
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Brannan Island to reopen 7 days a week

ISLETON, Calif. — Brannan Island State Recreation Area will be fully re-opening Thursday, according to California Department of Parks and Recreation. The area was previously under reduced operations this year, but now will be open every day from sunrise until one hour after sunset. The public can start booking...
ISLETON, CA
ABC10

