The 'human size' monstrous bird one looks of bird terrified everyone
The most terrifying bird on the planet/Photo byReddit. As we all know, millions of large birds have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. However, most people are unaware that such large species are still living around us, and today, we will discuss one bird called the shoebill stork.
natureworldnews.com
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
Giant goldfish-like fish caught in lake in France
A fisherman from the U.K. caught a massive goldfish-like carp weighing 67.4 pounds in a lake in France. It has a very appropriate name.
WATCH: Mountain Goats Defy the Laws of Physics to Evade Grizzly Bear
A hungry grizzly bear was left, well, hungry after a pair of gravity-defying mountain goats descended the side of a dangerously narrow cliff face to avoid becoming the predator’s lunch. Check out the goats’ evasive tactics in the viral clip below. The three-minute video doesn’t capture much action—fortunately...
Gizmodo
Jaw of Extinct Lion Found Along Drought-Stricken Mississippi River
Ongoing drought along the Mississippi River has revealed several previously sunken treasures, a list that now includes a jaw fragment from an ancient lion species that went extinct thousands of years ago. Wiley Prewitt, a resident of Oxford, Mississippi, was exploring an uncovered sandbar near Rosedale at the end of...
a-z-animals.com
These Three Warthogs Thought The Watering Hole Was Safe
In the wild, be careful of your surroundings. One warthog learned the hard way that stopping for a mid-day drink requires vigilance when a crocodile came up out of the water. Three warthogs stand at the edge of a watering hole. Meanwhile, a crocodile approaches in the river. Although warthogs are herbivores and do not eat other animals, they still have formidable tusks that they can use for defense. Warthogs eat roots and often dig for them in the muddy banks near the water. They drink from the water, unaware that a crocodile is just moments away from coming up. In a burst of movement, a crocodile captures one of the warthogs in its powerful jaws. The other two run away.
Dried-up river exposes a rare fossil of the largest big cat on the continent, the American lion
This fossil is so rare, that any information learned from it will help us understand so much more about this animal.
How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems
Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. "Kelp and eelgrass are often considered good ways to sequester carbon which can help mitigate the ongoing impacts of climate change," stressed Fujii, a prime example of how destruction of nature can worsen planetary warming. ia/st/rma
a-z-animals.com
This Pack of Wild Dogs Sounds like Baby Birds As They Attack A Leopard
This Pack of Wild Dogs Sounds like Baby Birds As They Attack A Leopard. The most biologically diverse national park in Botswana is Chobe National Park. It is located in the north of the nation and, after Gemsbok National Park and Central Kalahari Game Reserve, is Botswana’s third-largest park. It contains one of the continent’s highest densities of wildlife.
a-z-animals.com
Watch An Otherworldly Looking Turtle Hunt A Goldfish
Although most turtles look ancient, the animal you’re about to see looks like it’s straight out of Jurassic Park! Let us introduce you to the alligator snapping turtle. Because of their spiky shells and ape-like appearance, alligator snapping turtles are often compared to dinosaurs. From head to tail,...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Bunch of Tourists Bait an 18-Foot Saltwater Crocodile
Watch a Bunch of Tourists Bait an 18-Foot Saltwater Crocodile. Some of the most impressive crocodile footage on the web is of saltwater crocodiles. These magnificent creatures are the largest of all the crocodiles and are the biggest reptiles on the planet. So it is unsurprising that humans do not like to get too close to them! As a result, most of the footage is captured from boats as we see here. The giant 18-foot-long croc has been lured towards the tourists with some fresh meat on a rope.
Can you spot the crocodile? Family enjoying river never saw it
An unsuspecting family of tourists was enjoying a popular river in Australia when a Queenslander showed up and warned them of a hidden crocodile resting in dirty water right in front of them. Flip-flops can be seen on the sandy shoreline on the right, and the corner of a gazebo...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eerie shape recorded along Outer Banks was creature rarely seen near beach, park says
A rare sighting of a live octopus in shallow water was caught on video at Cape Lookout National Seashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, according to the National Park Service. The video was posted Nov. 19 by the park and shows a vague shape that kept changing its appearance...
Turtles and see-through frogs on agenda at wildlife summit
A global wildlife summit in Panama will decide whether to take measures to protect the translucent glass frog and 12 types of freshwater turtles in its final week, which kicked off Monday. - Glass frog - Delegates will also debate regulating the trade of the nocturnal glass frog, found in several rainforests in central and south America.
saltwatersportsman.com
Fish Facts: Escolar Caught from Shore
While fishing along the cliffs on the Big Island of Hawaii, Avery Berido of Kea’au caught what, he says, anglers locally call a “mongoose fish.” Berido fished a glow strip with a slow retrieve during a dark moon phase. “These are generally uncommon here, but occasionally they’ll swarm your baits at night when you’re fishing from shore near deep dropoffs.” Berido guessed the fish to be some sort of snake mackerel or Roudi escolar, and turned to our Fish Facts experts for confirmation, as well as for information on the species’ edibility.
Rare cosmic event beamed light at Earth from 8.5 billion light-years away
A star that strayed too close to a supermassive black hole was ripped to shreds, releasing an incredibly bright flash that appeared in our night sky in February.
a-z-animals.com
Even Three Adult Leopards Can’t Defeat This Immortal Honey Badger
Even Three Adult Leopards Can't Defeat This Immortal Honey Badger. How many leopards does it take to beat a honey badger? The answer is more than three! In this extraordinary footage, we see a trio of leopards failing spectacularly to overcome this honey badger – at times all three look like a domestic cat playing with a toy. No matter how many times they lunge, they get fought off. Finally, the embarrassed big cats retreat and the honey badger trots away – not worried enough to even break into a run!
labroots.com
Fish bones push evidence of human cooking back 600,000 years
“I believe the transformative moment that gave rise to the genus Homo, one of the great transitions in the history of life, stemmed from the control of fire and the advent of cooked meals” wrote Richard Wrangham in his 2009 book Catching Fire: How Cooking Made Us Human. While, as with any major theory, some disagreement remains, cooking is nevertheless regarded as a key element in the evolutionary success of humans. We are, after all, the only genus that has been known to cook our food.
Leonardo DiCaprio praises English zoo for bringing extinct fish ‘back from dead’
Leonardo DiCaprio has applauded Chester Zoo for “resurrecting” the population of a near-extinct species of fish in its native habitat in Mexico.According to the UK zoo, golden skiffia have not been seen swimming in the Teuchitlan River, the only known home of the species, since the 1990s.As part of this year’s Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations, a team of experts from Chester Zoo released more than 1,000 golden skiffia into the fish’s native range in Jalisco, central-western Mexico, following a conservation breeding programme.Mr DiCaprio, 48, a Hollywood star and environmental campaigner, took to Instgram on...
