An Amber Alert was canceled on Tuesday night after a 13-year-old girl was feared kidnapped in Westminster. The girl, who CBS News Colorado is no longer naming due to privacy concerns, was found and is safe. Bradford Eblen, 45, who they say is suspected of kidnapping the girl, was taken into police custody. The girl and her adult brother allegedly accepted a ride to the grocery store Tuesday morning from Eblen. When they stopped so the brother could use the bathroom, police say Eblen drove off with the girl still in the car. The Amber Alert was issued several hours later.

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO