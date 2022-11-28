ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CBS News

Missing Tennessee woman found dead in car trunk, driver also dies after crash and shootout with police in Michigan

Two Tennessee women found dead after a car crash and police shooting in suburban Detroit include one who was reported missing days earlier, authorities said Monday. Detectives working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the driver as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, Tennessee, and a woman found in the trunk of the car as Eleni Kassa, 31, the Murfreesboro Police Department said on social media Monday evening, citing information from Michigan State Police.
LEBANON, TN
CBS News

Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Two people detained after chase that ended in Antelope

Two people have been detained after a chase that ended in Antelope. Around 2:30 a.m., a deputy tried to pull a driver over, but the driver refused. About 30 minutes later, authorities used spikes strips to damage the vehicle's tires. The chase ended soon after at Roseville and Antelope roads in Antelope. CBS13 is working to find out why the deputy was trying to pull the vehicle over in the first place.
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS News

Rancho Cordova machete-attack suspect confesses, victim "not expected to survive", sheriff's office says

RANCHO CORDOVA — A man is under arrest for the brutal machete attack Monday night on a cyclist in Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old James Hall confessed to attacking the victim as the victim was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The confession came after Hall was captured just after midnight Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS News

Delivery driver reportedly carjacked in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A delivery driver was the victim of a carjacking on Monday. According to Pittsburgh Police, officers in Zone 5 were alerted to reports of a stolen vehicle. A delivery driver stopped to drop off a package in the 500 block of Rosedale Street, when a male reportedly jumped in the vehicle and drove away after verbally threatening the driver.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Citrus Heights police make arrest in series of bank robberies

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of a man suspected in a series of four bank robberies across two cities, the Citrus Heights Police Department said Tuesday. John Dean Shultz, 32, of Orangevale, faces three counts of felony bank robbery and illegal weapons possession...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS News

Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Westminster girl

An Amber Alert was canceled on Tuesday night after a 13-year-old girl was feared kidnapped in Westminster. The girl, who CBS News Colorado is no longer naming due to privacy concerns, was found and is safe. Bradford Eblen, 45, who they say is suspected of kidnapping the girl, was taken into police custody. The girl and her adult brother allegedly accepted a ride to the grocery store Tuesday morning from Eblen. When they stopped so the brother could use the bathroom, police say Eblen drove off with the girl still in the car. The Amber Alert was issued several hours later.
WESTMINSTER, CO

