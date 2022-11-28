Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Tennessee woman found dead in car trunk, driver also dies after crash and shootout with police in Michigan
Two Tennessee women found dead after a car crash and police shooting in suburban Detroit include one who was reported missing days earlier, authorities said Monday. Detectives working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the driver as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, Tennessee, and a woman found in the trunk of the car as Eleni Kassa, 31, the Murfreesboro Police Department said on social media Monday evening, citing information from Michigan State Police.
Woman killed in test drive crash outside Florida car dealership
A 76-year-old passenger was killed when a vehicle being test driven by an 86-year-old man turned into the path of a car just outside the Florida car dealership. The crash happened Saturday evening in Winter Haven, which is between southwest of Orlando, Polk County Sheriff's officials said in a news release.
Man charged after DNA links him to 1983 killings of women found dead in their Toronto homes: "Erin and Susan are finally getting their day"
A 61-year-old man has been charged in the cold case killings of two women who were found dead in their Toronto homes within months of each other almost four decades ago, police said Monday. Police Chief James Ramer said Joseph George Sutherland, of Moosonee, Ontario, was arrested Thursday and charged...
CBS News
Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
Bullet found near 2 teen girls' bodies came from suspect and witness saw man wearing "muddy and bloody" clothes, affidavit says
An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 "had been cycled through" a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered released Tuesday. Court records were sealed last month at the request of the local prosecutor,...
CBS News
Man who beat his grandfather to death with baseball bat in North Highlands gets 16 years to life
NORTH HIGHLANDS — A man convicted of beating his grandfather to death with a baseball bat in North Highlands two and a half years ago was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison, prosecutors announced Monday. Frank Swanson IV was convicted of second-degree murder this October 26. The...
CBS News
Two people detained after chase that ended in Antelope
Two people have been detained after a chase that ended in Antelope. Around 2:30 a.m., a deputy tried to pull a driver over, but the driver refused. About 30 minutes later, authorities used spikes strips to damage the vehicle's tires. The chase ended soon after at Roseville and Antelope roads in Antelope. CBS13 is working to find out why the deputy was trying to pull the vehicle over in the first place.
CBS News
Police investigating 2 armed robberies in Avondale
Police said a 38-year-old man was walking out of a BP gas station when he was beaten with a firearm by three men. Police said the offenders, who arrived in a gray sedan, took the man's wallet.
Detectives remove 5 vehicles from crime scene of Idaho college murders to "more secure" location as suspect remains at large
As authorities continue to investigate the grisly stabbings that left four University of Idaho students dead inside their home earlier this month, police said that detectives have now moved five vehicles from the crime scene to a storage location where they will continue to examine them and process evidence. "Today,...
CBS News
Rancho Cordova machete-attack suspect confesses, victim "not expected to survive", sheriff's office says
RANCHO CORDOVA — A man is under arrest for the brutal machete attack Monday night on a cyclist in Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old James Hall confessed to attacking the victim as the victim was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The confession came after Hall was captured just after midnight Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento.
CBS News
Delivery driver reportedly carjacked in Homewood South
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A delivery driver was the victim of a carjacking on Monday. According to Pittsburgh Police, officers in Zone 5 were alerted to reports of a stolen vehicle. A delivery driver stopped to drop off a package in the 500 block of Rosedale Street, when a male reportedly jumped in the vehicle and drove away after verbally threatening the driver.
CBS News
Citrus Heights police make arrest in series of bank robberies
CITRUS HEIGHTS — A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of a man suspected in a series of four bank robberies across two cities, the Citrus Heights Police Department said Tuesday. John Dean Shultz, 32, of Orangevale, faces three counts of felony bank robbery and illegal weapons possession...
CBS News
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Westminster girl
An Amber Alert was canceled on Tuesday night after a 13-year-old girl was feared kidnapped in Westminster. The girl, who CBS News Colorado is no longer naming due to privacy concerns, was found and is safe. Bradford Eblen, 45, who they say is suspected of kidnapping the girl, was taken into police custody. The girl and her adult brother allegedly accepted a ride to the grocery store Tuesday morning from Eblen. When they stopped so the brother could use the bathroom, police say Eblen drove off with the girl still in the car. The Amber Alert was issued several hours later.
Comments / 0