Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
Blake Griffin had a poster-worthy alley-oop dunk and the Celtics bench absolutely lost its mind
Blake Griffin used to be one of the most prolific dunkers in the NBA, but his highlights are more of a rarity these days. Griffin, who signed with the Celtics during the offseason and decided to wear No. 91 as a tribute to Dennis Rodman, is averaging a career-low in points per game (3.4 ppg) and minutes per game (11.1 mpg) so far this season.
Draymond Green Was Flying On A Regular Plane And Fans Liked That: "He's Smart. No Need To Waste Thousands On A Private Jet."
NBA fans react to Draymond Green flying on a regular plane instead of spending a lot of money to travel on a private jet.
Patrick Beverley has vulgar message for Deandre Ayton after suspension
Where Frank Sinatra would say, “Regrets, I’ve had a few,” Patrick Beverley would instead say, “Regrets, I have none.”. Speaking this week on his podcast for Barstool Sports, the Los Angelers Lakers guard Beverley offered a vulgar message for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Beverley just completed the three-game suspension he received from the NBA for shoving Ayton in the back during the Lakers-Suns game on Nov. 22 (video here).
hotnewhiphop.com
Lakers’ Feeling On A Potential Trade Revealed
The Lakers have a few options to consider. If you have been watching the Lakers this season, then you know that the team could probably benefit from some sort of move. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook don’t have the best chemistry and the bench isn’t amazing.
1 Bulls player who must be traded soon
The 2021-22 season seemed to carry a ton of promise for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls, fresh off signing DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, immediately established themselves as a legitimate playoff-caliber team. DeRozan, in particular, played out of his mind, spurring the Bulls to victory one game after another with his crunch-time exploits en route to a career-best average in points.
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes
Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I understand all their pain’: Warriors’ Kevon Looney spills on Stephen Curry’s major role in young players’ struggles
It’s no secret that the younger players on the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily this season. There is no bigger testament to this fact that 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman was sent down to the G League. For his part, Warriors big man Kevon Looney is...
NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
NBA fans loved Kysre Gondrezick's picture from when she attended a Houston Rockets game as they showered her with praise.
James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr
James Wiseman is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game since being sent down to the G League two weeks ago. The Santa Cruz Warriors are 3-2 with him in the lineup after going 2-3 in the first five games of the regular season. Wiseman, clearly, isn’t dominating G […] The post James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons Got Massively Disrespected By The Grizzlies Defense And Made Them Pay By Scoring
The Memphis Grizzlies defense left Ben Simmons wide open to a disrespectful level and he made them pay by scoring the basketball.
Malik Monk on getting early 6th Man support from his coach after Kings 137-114 win over Pacers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk gives his thoughts on Wednesday’s 137-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento snapping a three game losing streak, the electric atmosphere from the fans inside Golden 1 Center and the attention his head coach Mike Brown is bringing for early Sixth Man of the Year consideration.
Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
Yardbarker
The Lakers’ Plans Are Coming Into Focus
To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad season is quite an understatement. True, they have won five of their last six games but the team is still at just 7-11 and towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings. This has led some people – a...
Chimezie Metu on an emotional victory over former teammates as the Kings top the Pacers 137-114
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings big-man Chimezie Metu discusses Wednesday’s 137-114 pummeling of the Pacers to snap a three-game skid, the impact he had in the game, spoiling the return of former teammates Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton who were back in Sacramento with Indiana and getting the win for Domantas Sabonis against his former […]
Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs led by as much as 17 […] The post Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns star Devin Booker reacts to not coming back after 51 in 3 quarters
Devin Booker had one of the most efficient, volume-scoring games the league has ever seen. Through three quarters, Booker erupted for a season-high 51 points on a ridiculous 20-25 shooting from the field. DAs is usually the case with an offensive onslaught such as this, the Phoenix Suns ended up taking a huge, 106-81 lead […] The post Suns star Devin Booker reacts to not coming back after 51 in 3 quarters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
