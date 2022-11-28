ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley has vulgar message for Deandre Ayton after suspension

Where Frank Sinatra would say, “Regrets, I’ve had a few,” Patrick Beverley would instead say, “Regrets, I have none.”. Speaking this week on his podcast for Barstool Sports, the Los Angelers Lakers guard Beverley offered a vulgar message for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Beverley just completed the three-game suspension he received from the NBA for shoving Ayton in the back during the Lakers-Suns game on Nov. 22 (video here).
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lakers’ Feeling On A Potential Trade Revealed

The Lakers have a few options to consider. If you have been watching the Lakers this season, then you know that the team could probably benefit from some sort of move. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook don’t have the best chemistry and the bench isn’t amazing.
ClutchPoints

1 Bulls player who must be traded soon

The 2021-22 season seemed to carry a ton of promise for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls, fresh off signing DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, immediately established themselves as a legitimate playoff-caliber team. DeRozan, in particular, played out of his mind, spurring the Bulls to victory one game after another with his crunch-time exploits en route to a career-best average in points.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes

Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr

James Wiseman is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game since being sent down to the G League two weeks ago. The Santa Cruz Warriors are 3-2 with him in the lineup after going 2-3 in the first five games of the regular season. Wiseman, clearly, isn’t dominating G […] The post James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ClutchPoints

Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Lakers’ Plans Are Coming Into Focus

To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad season is quite an understatement. True, they have won five of their last six games but the team is still at just 7-11 and towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings. This has led some people – a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs led by as much as 17 […] The post Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Suns star Devin Booker reacts to not coming back after 51 in 3 quarters

Devin Booker had one of the most efficient, volume-scoring games the league has ever seen. Through three quarters, Booker erupted for a season-high 51 points on a ridiculous 20-25 shooting from the field. DAs is usually the case with an offensive onslaught such as this, the Phoenix Suns ended up taking a huge, 106-81 lead […] The post Suns star Devin Booker reacts to not coming back after 51 in 3 quarters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
