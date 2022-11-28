Read full article on original website
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Beat Texas Lutheran For 500th WinHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Looking For 500th Football VictoryHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
drippingspringsnews.com
Commissioners approve policy for community cats
Hays County is moving forward with its interim cat management policy. Hays County commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the interim community cat management policy with recommended changes from Shari Boyett with Team Shelter USA. The decision was made at the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The interim policy...
Larkspur at Creekside offers active programs for New Braunfels residents ages 55+
Retiring and moving to the Hill Country home is now a possibility.
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD welcomes new face plus three returning members to board of trustees
(Seguin) – The newest face to Seguin ISD’s Team of 8 is sworn in and ready to get to work. Just before ringing the dismissal bell for the Thanksgiving break, newly elected District 7 Trustee Josh Bright was administered the oath of office for his new seat on the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees.
KSAT 12
City Council members submit paperwork to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Members of City Council are pushing to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio, citing “inhumane” treatment of the animals and a negative environmental impact due to increased traffic congestion. Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 submitted...
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
Pleasanton Express
Gillespie joins Live Oak Fire Department
On any given day, you will usually find Auston Gillespie doing what he’s accustomed to doing; fighting fires. The 2021 Pleasanton Graduate was recently hired on as a firefighter with the Live Oak Fire Department after spending the last two years with the Leming Volunteer Fire Department. “I remember...
Hays County center for seniors awarded $106K for new building
A place for senior citizens in Hays County is turning people away because they don't have enough room. Now the county is lending a hand to fund a new space.
seguintoday.com
Teachers to take the lead in this year’s Holiday Stroll Parade in Seguin
(Seguin) – Some of Guadalupe County’s best teachers will be leading the way during this year’s 30th Annual Holiday Stroll Parade in downtown Seguin. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen has chosen Teachers of the Year in the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County to serve as this year’s 2022 parade marshal. The parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Austin Street.
Le Citron in New Braunfels under new management
The downtown cafe and bistro Le Citron allows space to be rented out for events and parties. (Courtesy Le Citron) The downtown European Cafe Le Citron located at 173 S. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels opened under new management Nov. 4. Previous owner and founder Cinderella von Hach, said she plans to pursue other endeavors.
tpr.org
UT Health San Antonio receives $3 million grant to train 275 community health workers in South Texas
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. UT Health San Antonio was recently awarded $3 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to build up the community health worker workforce in South Texas.
seguintoday.com
Seguin’s superintendent being considered for job in Minnesota
(Seguin) — Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez is again potentially being wooed by a much larger school district. According to reports, the Anoka-Hennepin School District in Minnesota has named Dr. Gutierrez one of five finalists for the district’s top job. The AHSD is the largest public school system...
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
KSAT 12
Nonprofit needs more donated wreaths for graves at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
SAN ANTONIO – A nonprofit that is involved in laying wreaths on graves at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery is short on donations and as a result, many may not get a wreath this holiday season. David Bolser, the CEO of the nonprofit Senior Veterans Incorporated, said about 80%...
Buc-ee's to build a $6M car wash in New Braunfels
Construction on the new car wash in New Braunfels is anticipated to begin in February. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Buc-ee’s plans to construct a car wash at its location at 2760 N. I-35 in New Braunfels. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing, the 5,647-square-foot facility will cost the company an estimated $6 million. The project is projected to begin in February and be completed around the end of August. 979-238-6390. www.buc-ees.com.
Out of Reach: Why San Antonio can't get a grip on its affordable housing crisis
With construction costs and interest rates soaring, developers are struggling to make the numbers work for their affordable housing projects.
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions
In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community. Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.
kut.org
Austin's program to sell homes to people affected by gentrification off to slow start
The City of Austin has not yet sold one of the two dozen homes it began marketing six months ago to low-income families affected by displacement and the influx of wealth into neighborhoods. This is the city’s first attempt at using its long-touted “preference policy,” approved by council members in...
Former San Antonio mayor to convert Southside golf course into arboretum
A former San Antonio mayor is leading the change.
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
dailytrib.com
LCRA looking into basin drainage by stock tanks and small ponds
New technology that analyzes evaporation and the amount of water drained from the Lower Colorado River basin by small ponds and stock tanks will help the LCRA protect future water needs for its customers, according to a recent meeting of the authority’s Water Operations Committee. The meeting was the first of three back-to-back sessions held at LCRA’s Austin headquarters Nov. 16.
