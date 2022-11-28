ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

drippingspringsnews.com

Commissioners approve policy for community cats

Hays County is moving forward with its interim cat management policy. Hays County commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the interim community cat management policy with recommended changes from Shari Boyett with Team Shelter USA. The decision was made at the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The interim policy...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Gillespie joins Live Oak Fire Department

On any given day, you will usually find Auston Gillespie doing what he’s accustomed to doing; fighting fires. The 2021 Pleasanton Graduate was recently hired on as a firefighter with the Live Oak Fire Department after spending the last two years with the Leming Volunteer Fire Department. “I remember...
LIVE OAK, TX
seguintoday.com

Teachers to take the lead in this year’s Holiday Stroll Parade in Seguin

(Seguin) – Some of Guadalupe County’s best teachers will be leading the way during this year’s 30th Annual Holiday Stroll Parade in downtown Seguin. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen has chosen Teachers of the Year in the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County to serve as this year’s 2022 parade marshal. The parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Austin Street.
SEGUIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Le Citron in New Braunfels under new management

The downtown cafe and bistro Le Citron allows space to be rented out for events and parties. (Courtesy Le Citron) The downtown European Cafe Le Citron located at 173 S. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels opened under new management Nov. 4. Previous owner and founder Cinderella von Hach, said she plans to pursue other endeavors.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin’s superintendent being considered for job in Minnesota

(Seguin) — Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez is again potentially being wooed by a much larger school district. According to reports, the Anoka-Hennepin School District in Minnesota has named Dr. Gutierrez one of five finalists for the district’s top job. The AHSD is the largest public school system...
SEGUIN, TX
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Buc-ee's to build a $6M car wash in New Braunfels

Construction on the new car wash in New Braunfels is anticipated to begin in February. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Buc-ee’s plans to construct a car wash at its location at 2760 N. I-35 in New Braunfels. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing, the 5,647-square-foot facility will cost the company an estimated $6 million. The project is projected to begin in February and be completed around the end of August. 979-238-6390. www.buc-ees.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
dailytrib.com

LCRA looking into basin drainage by stock tanks and small ponds

New technology that analyzes evaporation and the amount of water drained from the Lower Colorado River basin by small ponds and stock tanks will help the LCRA protect future water needs for its customers, according to a recent meeting of the authority’s Water Operations Committee. The meeting was the first of three back-to-back sessions held at LCRA’s Austin headquarters Nov. 16.
AUSTIN, TX

