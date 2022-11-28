Read full article on original website
seguintoday.com
KWED’s holiday drive collecting more than just food, toys
(Seguin) — While new unwrapped toys, non-perishable foods and money are on top of the list of donations for this Friday’s KWED Holiday Food and Toy Drive, they are not the only things that could be used by the Seguin Police Department’s Blue Santa Program and Seguin’s food pantry, the Christian Cupboard.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
SAN ANTONIO — There is nothing more beautiful than the lights decorating our town at Christmas. Who doesn't love going to see the glittering holiday displays?. The related video above was originally published November 24. San Antonio has quite a few places you and your family can enjoy the...
seguintoday.com
Teachers to take the lead in this year’s Holiday Stroll Parade in Seguin
(Seguin) – Some of Guadalupe County’s best teachers will be leading the way during this year’s 30th Annual Holiday Stroll Parade in downtown Seguin. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen has chosen Teachers of the Year in the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County to serve as this year’s 2022 parade marshal. The parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Austin Street.
KSAT 12
Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.
Larkspur at Creekside offers active programs for New Braunfels residents ages 55+
Retiring and moving to the Hill Country home is now a possibility.
KENS 5
Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more
SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
KSAT 12
These San Antonio area lakes will be stocked with trout this winter
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes and ponds around San Antonio this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks the fish from November through February as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program. Here is a list of upcoming expected stock dates...
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights
It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.
seguintoday.com
Seguin’s sneak peek into how others deck the halls for the holidays
(Seguin) — The Seguin Conservation Society is proud to present its 29th Holiday Home Tour. After a two-year hiatus, we are eager to show off some of Seguin’s history all dressed up for the Holidays. We are proud to feature the Weinert House. Built in 1895 in the...
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions
In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community. Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.
Extremist militia plans to protest Christmas-themed drag event in San Antonio next month
A local social justice group is planning a counter protest at the Aztec Theatre on Dec. 13.
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
news4sanantonio.com
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
seguintoday.com
Don’t forget to give
(Seguin) — Let the season of giving begin today with “Giving Tuesday.” Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving to charities and non-profits in a community. GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The global celebration runs for 24 hours ending that day at midnight.
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
Best Areas Of San Antonio, Texas To Buy A Home
Planning to move to San Antonio, TX? Get to know the city's neighborhoods and surrounding towns, and learn the best places to buy a home.
Cibolo — a San Antonio suburb with small town vibes and big city amenities
This Alamo City 'burb has it all, even a farm-to-table restaurant.
KTSA
Woman wanted for burglary, theft of New Braunfels Denny’s restaurant
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police are looking for a woman who broke into a Denny’s restaurant over the Thanksgiving weekend. Police say the burglary happened while the restaurant on Interstate 35 north of State Highway 46 was closed overnight Friday into Saturday. Surveillance cameras captured...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and your favorite comfort food is a nice, juicy burger, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
