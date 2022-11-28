ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seguintoday.com

KWED’s holiday drive collecting more than just food, toys

(Seguin) — While new unwrapped toys, non-perishable foods and money are on top of the list of donations for this Friday’s KWED Holiday Food and Toy Drive, they are not the only things that could be used by the Seguin Police Department’s Blue Santa Program and Seguin’s food pantry, the Christian Cupboard.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Teachers to take the lead in this year’s Holiday Stroll Parade in Seguin

(Seguin) – Some of Guadalupe County’s best teachers will be leading the way during this year’s 30th Annual Holiday Stroll Parade in downtown Seguin. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen has chosen Teachers of the Year in the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County to serve as this year’s 2022 parade marshal. The parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Austin Street.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Don’t forget to give

(Seguin) — Let the season of giving begin today with “Giving Tuesday.” Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving to charities and non-profits in a community. GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The global celebration runs for 24 hours ending that day at midnight.
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

Woman wanted for burglary, theft of New Braunfels Denny’s restaurant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police are looking for a woman who broke into a Denny’s restaurant over the Thanksgiving weekend. Police say the burglary happened while the restaurant on Interstate 35 north of State Highway 46 was closed overnight Friday into Saturday. Surveillance cameras captured...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and your favorite comfort food is a nice, juicy burger, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy