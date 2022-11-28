ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
drippingspringsnews.com

Commissioners approve policy for community cats

Hays County is moving forward with its interim cat management policy. Hays County commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the interim community cat management policy with recommended changes from Shari Boyett with Team Shelter USA. The decision was made at the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The interim policy...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin’s superintendent being considered for job in Minnesota

(Seguin) — Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez is again potentially being wooed by a much larger school district. According to reports, the Anoka-Hennepin School District in Minnesota has named Dr. Gutierrez one of five finalists for the district’s top job. The AHSD is the largest public school system...
SEGUIN, TX
Pleasanton Express

Gillespie joins Live Oak Fire Department

On any given day, you will usually find Auston Gillespie doing what he’s accustomed to doing; fighting fires. The 2021 Pleasanton Graduate was recently hired on as a firefighter with the Live Oak Fire Department after spending the last two years with the Leming Volunteer Fire Department. “I remember...
LIVE OAK, TX
KSAT 12

18 apply to replace Clayton Perry on San Antonio City Council

San Antonio – A former councilman, unsuccessful candidates, and a bicycling advocate are among the 18 people who’ve thrown their hats in the ring to temporarily replace District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry on the San Antonio City Council. Perry took a temporary leave of absence, which he called...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Teachers to take the lead in this year’s Holiday Stroll Parade in Seguin

(Seguin) – Some of Guadalupe County’s best teachers will be leading the way during this year’s 30th Annual Holiday Stroll Parade in downtown Seguin. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen has chosen Teachers of the Year in the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County to serve as this year’s 2022 parade marshal. The parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Austin Street.
SEGUIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Le Citron in New Braunfels under new management

The downtown cafe and bistro Le Citron allows space to be rented out for events and parties. (Courtesy Le Citron) The downtown European Cafe Le Citron located at 173 S. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels opened under new management Nov. 4. Previous owner and founder Cinderella von Hach, said she plans to pursue other endeavors.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Denver

Matthew McConaughey is teaching a new course at University of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is reprising a previous role in the spring: professor. The actor is returning to University of Texas—Austin to teach a course on commercials, where students will study his latest commercial work, according to the description of the class, which is called Script to Screen: Commercials.McConaughey will co-teach the class with lecturer and director Scott Rice and associate professor Laura Bright. Rice and McConaughey instructed another Script to Screen class together in years past, which taught students about film producing and directing from "guidance on pitching to the ins and outs of founding a production company."The Script to Screen: Commercials...
AUSTIN, TX
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Mark Christopher Rodriguez

On November 25, 2022, Mark Christopher Rodriguez, 54, of Seguin, Texas, passed away in the comfort of his home with his wife and children by his side. Chris was raised in Hereford and the Rio Grande Valley, graduated from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos with a degree in Exercise and Sports Science and started pursuing a career he loved with a passion, football. Chris had the privilege of coaching many young athletes from city leagues, middle schools and high schools throughout the RGV, Seguin & New Braunfels. Throughout his 27-year career, he even had the opportunity to coach his own son, Micah. Chris also worked part time for the Texas Boxing Commission as a Boxing inspector and worked numerous momentous fights throughout his career. He was blessed with a beautiful family, t3amrdz. He married his high school sweetheart, Michelle, and raised their three children with discipline, determination and humility. Anyone who knew him knew he loved his family dearly and boasted about them any chance he got. He was also the best G-Pa to his granddaughter Corinth who he loved very much. She had him wrapped around her little finger and everyone knew it. He taught t3amrdz how to work hard, put family first, and to be tough no matter what life threw their way. These lessons were often taught through the love of the game. This inspired him to take his family on many trips across the country. From Texas High School Playoff games, the College World Series, College Football Championship games, Nascar (his other love) and of course to Washington DC to see the Washington Redskins. Chris had a way of making an impact on people by making you feel seen, loved and respected. Chris was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone and will be dearly missed.
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy