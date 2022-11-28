On November 25, 2022, Mark Christopher Rodriguez, 54, of Seguin, Texas, passed away in the comfort of his home with his wife and children by his side. Chris was raised in Hereford and the Rio Grande Valley, graduated from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos with a degree in Exercise and Sports Science and started pursuing a career he loved with a passion, football. Chris had the privilege of coaching many young athletes from city leagues, middle schools and high schools throughout the RGV, Seguin & New Braunfels. Throughout his 27-year career, he even had the opportunity to coach his own son, Micah. Chris also worked part time for the Texas Boxing Commission as a Boxing inspector and worked numerous momentous fights throughout his career. He was blessed with a beautiful family, t3amrdz. He married his high school sweetheart, Michelle, and raised their three children with discipline, determination and humility. Anyone who knew him knew he loved his family dearly and boasted about them any chance he got. He was also the best G-Pa to his granddaughter Corinth who he loved very much. She had him wrapped around her little finger and everyone knew it. He taught t3amrdz how to work hard, put family first, and to be tough no matter what life threw their way. These lessons were often taught through the love of the game. This inspired him to take his family on many trips across the country. From Texas High School Playoff games, the College World Series, College Football Championship games, Nascar (his other love) and of course to Washington DC to see the Washington Redskins. Chris had a way of making an impact on people by making you feel seen, loved and respected. Chris was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone and will be dearly missed.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO