drippingspringsnews.com
Commissioners approve policy for community cats
Hays County is moving forward with its interim cat management policy. Hays County commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the interim community cat management policy with recommended changes from Shari Boyett with Team Shelter USA. The decision was made at the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The interim policy...
seguintoday.com
Seguin’s superintendent being considered for job in Minnesota
(Seguin) — Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez is again potentially being wooed by a much larger school district. According to reports, the Anoka-Hennepin School District in Minnesota has named Dr. Gutierrez one of five finalists for the district’s top job. The AHSD is the largest public school system...
seguintoday.com
City inviting residents to become a part of its inaugural Citizens University
(Seguin) — Residents of Seguin will have an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the inner-workings of city departments and services when the City of Seguin kicks off its first Citizens University in January 2023. Open to anyone 18 years of age or older who lives in Seguin,...
Hays County center for seniors awarded $106K for new building
A place for senior citizens in Hays County is turning people away because they don't have enough room. Now the county is lending a hand to fund a new space.
Pleasanton Express
Gillespie joins Live Oak Fire Department
On any given day, you will usually find Auston Gillespie doing what he’s accustomed to doing; fighting fires. The 2021 Pleasanton Graduate was recently hired on as a firefighter with the Live Oak Fire Department after spending the last two years with the Leming Volunteer Fire Department. “I remember...
Canyon Lake Chess Team making moves on the board, off | Kids Who Make SA Great
CANYON LAKE, Texas — Chess is a full-fledged thing in the Comal Independent School District. And its popularity continues to grow. "When we first took our first kids to our first tournament, and we lost that sparked a fire," Charles Van Houten said. "I don't like to lose." Van...
KSAT 12
18 apply to replace Clayton Perry on San Antonio City Council
San Antonio – A former councilman, unsuccessful candidates, and a bicycling advocate are among the 18 people who’ve thrown their hats in the ring to temporarily replace District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry on the San Antonio City Council. Perry took a temporary leave of absence, which he called...
KSAT 12
City Council members submit paperwork to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Members of City Council are pushing to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio, citing “inhumane” treatment of the animals and a negative environmental impact due to increased traffic congestion. Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 submitted...
seguintoday.com
Teachers to take the lead in this year’s Holiday Stroll Parade in Seguin
(Seguin) – Some of Guadalupe County’s best teachers will be leading the way during this year’s 30th Annual Holiday Stroll Parade in downtown Seguin. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen has chosen Teachers of the Year in the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County to serve as this year’s 2022 parade marshal. The parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Austin Street.
Le Citron in New Braunfels under new management
The downtown cafe and bistro Le Citron allows space to be rented out for events and parties. (Courtesy Le Citron) The downtown European Cafe Le Citron located at 173 S. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels opened under new management Nov. 4. Previous owner and founder Cinderella von Hach, said she plans to pursue other endeavors.
Matthew McConaughey is teaching a new course at University of Texas
Matthew McConaughey is reprising a previous role in the spring: professor. The actor is returning to University of Texas—Austin to teach a course on commercials, where students will study his latest commercial work, according to the description of the class, which is called Script to Screen: Commercials.McConaughey will co-teach the class with lecturer and director Scott Rice and associate professor Laura Bright. Rice and McConaughey instructed another Script to Screen class together in years past, which taught students about film producing and directing from "guidance on pitching to the ins and outs of founding a production company."The Script to Screen: Commercials...
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
KSAT 12
Nonprofit needs more donated wreaths for graves at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
SAN ANTONIO – A nonprofit that is involved in laying wreaths on graves at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery is short on donations and as a result, many may not get a wreath this holiday season. David Bolser, the CEO of the nonprofit Senior Veterans Incorporated, said about 80%...
Larkspur at Creekside offers active programs for New Braunfels residents ages 55+
Retiring and moving to the Hill Country home is now a possibility.
seguintoday.com
Mark Christopher Rodriguez
On November 25, 2022, Mark Christopher Rodriguez, 54, of Seguin, Texas, passed away in the comfort of his home with his wife and children by his side. Chris was raised in Hereford and the Rio Grande Valley, graduated from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos with a degree in Exercise and Sports Science and started pursuing a career he loved with a passion, football. Chris had the privilege of coaching many young athletes from city leagues, middle schools and high schools throughout the RGV, Seguin & New Braunfels. Throughout his 27-year career, he even had the opportunity to coach his own son, Micah. Chris also worked part time for the Texas Boxing Commission as a Boxing inspector and worked numerous momentous fights throughout his career. He was blessed with a beautiful family, t3amrdz. He married his high school sweetheart, Michelle, and raised their three children with discipline, determination and humility. Anyone who knew him knew he loved his family dearly and boasted about them any chance he got. He was also the best G-Pa to his granddaughter Corinth who he loved very much. She had him wrapped around her little finger and everyone knew it. He taught t3amrdz how to work hard, put family first, and to be tough no matter what life threw their way. These lessons were often taught through the love of the game. This inspired him to take his family on many trips across the country. From Texas High School Playoff games, the College World Series, College Football Championship games, Nascar (his other love) and of course to Washington DC to see the Washington Redskins. Chris had a way of making an impact on people by making you feel seen, loved and respected. Chris was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone and will be dearly missed.
tpr.org
UT Health San Antonio receives $3 million grant to train 275 community health workers in South Texas
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. UT Health San Antonio was recently awarded $3 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to build up the community health worker workforce in South Texas.
San Antonio law firm representing mother of Uvalde shooting victim
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a federal lawsuit filed on Monday as a result of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Numerous defendants are listed including the maker of the gun the shooter used to killed 19 students and two teachers. LM Law Group...
Out of Reach: Why San Antonio can't get a grip on its affordable housing crisis
With construction costs and interest rates soaring, developers are struggling to make the numbers work for their affordable housing projects.
Extremist militia plans to protest Christmas-themed drag event in San Antonio next month
A local social justice group is planning a counter protest at the Aztec Theatre on Dec. 13.
Former San Antonio mayor to convert Southside golf course into arboretum
A former San Antonio mayor is leading the change.
