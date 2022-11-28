Disney’s “Encanto” has conjured more musical magic — notching two spots on YouTube’s Top 10 Songs list in the U.S. for 2022. Breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” performed by the “Encanto” cast, took the No. 1 spot overall on the YouTube year-end ranking. The animated movie’s “Surface Pressure,” performed by Jessica Darrow, landed at No. 3. The soundtrack to “Encanto,” which premiered on Disney+ in December 2021, features eight original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks — and was the first song from a Disney movie to...

