27-year-old Wilmington woman dead after crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one woman Sunday.

Preliminary investigations showed Ashley Maynard, 27, of Wilmington, was driving west on State Route 350 in a red 1999 Dodge Dakota around 10:30 p.m., according to a release from OSHP.

Maynard traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree head-on.

Clinton County Coroner’s Office pronounced Maynard dead at the scene. Evidence shows she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

OSHP says this crash remains under investigation.

